Governor Ned Lamont on Wednesday proclaimed March 27 “William Raveis Day” in Connecticut as the brokerage celebrated 50 years of service with an unforgettable anniversary bash.

Join the movement at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30 – August 1! Seize the moment to take charge of the next era in real estate. Through immersive experiences, innovative formats, and an unparalleled lineup of speakers, this gathering becomes more than a conference — it becomes a collaborative force shaping the future of our industry. Secure your tickets now! Learn more.

William Raveis Real Estate on Wednesday celebrated its 50th anniversary with a nearly 1,500-person strong birthday bash, and a declaration from the governor of Connecticut honoring the business, which launched from the state in 1974.

Governor Ned Lamont officially proclaimed March 27 to be “William Raveis Day” in Connecticut, in recognition of the firms 50 years of service.

“The Governor’s Proclamation is a testament to all the dedicated sales associates, managers, and employees at William Raveis,” the company’s proud patriarch, Bill Raveis, said in a statement to Inman. “It is extremely rewarding to have helped millions of homeowners for fifty years. Giving back to our communities and contributing to the economy is the right thing to do.”

William Raveis Real Estate was founded by the 27-year-old Raveis in 1974 out of an office above a grocery store in Raveis’ hometown of Fairfield, Connecticut.

Over the next five decades, the company grew to more than 4,500 agents across 140 offices in nine states throughout the East Coast. Bill Raveis still serves as chairman of the company while his sons Chris and Ryan Raveis serve as co-presidents.

The company has also expanded over time to offer mortgages and insurance alongside traditional brokerage services.

The firm was named Top Brokerage by Inman in 2023, and Top 100 in the World by Luxury Portfolio International, and is considered the number one independently held brokerage in the Northeast, Florida, and South Carolina by RealTrends.

The brokerage celebrated its 50-year landmark at its annual convention this week, attracting nearly 1,500 attendees to the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut. The event event featured business training sessions, industry keynote speakers including Amy Jo Martin and Tom Ferry, and entertainment including “Raveis the Musical,” the Decadia Band and the singer-songwriter Mike DelGuidice.

“We’ve always pulled out the stops for our agents and teams, but this year is going to be spectacular,” Raveis said.

Email Ben Verde