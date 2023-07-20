Since 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards have honored companies, individuals and new technology that increases productivity, efficiency and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals alike.

Inman Innovators include entrepreneurs pushing the old ways aside, data scientists discovering new ways to examine behavior, marketers reimagining how to showcase properties, teams reinventing how to communicate with clients, companies building advanced technologies and brokerages and teams creating groundbreaking business models.

Following an open call for nominations that netted 288 nominees, Inman has selected the finalists in each category. The full list of finalists appears below.

The winners will be honored next month at Inman Connect Las Vegas, along with the announcement of this year’s recipient of the Nate Ellis Award for giving back to the community.

2023 Inman Innovator Awards finalists

Innovator of the Year (individual or individuals) 

  • Andrew Binkley, Constellation1
  • Art Carter, CRMLS 
  • Omer Granot, LocalizeOS
  • Brian Hardecker, TrueHold
  • Glenn Kelman, Bridget Frey, Jason Aleem, Redfin 
  • Tamir Poleg, Pritesh Damani, Sharran Srivatsaa, The Real Brokerage
  • Sue Yannaccone, Anywhere

Company of the Year

  • Black Knight
  • Blend
  • CoStar Group
  • Curbio 
  • ICON
  • Inside Real Estate 
  • Zillow

Top Agent or Team

  • Jordan Cohen, RE/MAX
  • The Umansky Team, The Agency
  • Coalition Properties Group, Keller Williams
  • The Bethany White Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
  • The Jason Mitchell Group
  • The Groho Group, @properties Christie’s International Real Estate
  • Suneet Agarwal, Big Block Realty North

Top Brokerage

  • The Agency
  • Coldwell Banker
  • Compass
  • LPT Realty
  • The Real Brokerage
  • RE/MAX
  • William Raveis

Top Technology

  • Collabra Technology
  • Constellation1
  • CoreLogic
  • DOSS
  • iGUIDE
  • Luxury Presence
  • Restb.ai

Top Video or Podcast

  • eXp University
  • Glitter and Gay, Tyler Whitman and Glennda Baker
  • Industry Relations, Greg Robertson & Rob Hahn
  • No Days Off, Brian Gubernick
  • Ryan Serhant YouTube Channel
  • Tiffany McQuaid, Open House Naples
  • The World of Real Estate, Frances Katzen

Top MLS, Association, or Industry Organization

  • California Regional MLS (CRMLS)
  • Her Best Life
  • Houston Association of Realtors
  • LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance
  • National Fair Housing Alliance
  • Northwest MLS
  • REcolorado

Top Marketing or Branding Campaign 

  • “Only a Realtor,” Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie Realtors
  • The Penthouse at Central Park Tower aka “The One Above All Else,” SERHANT.
  • “The right agent can lead the way,” RE/MAX
  • “The Best Time to Sell Consumer Campaign”, Realtor.com 
  • “Nothing Compares to What’s Next,” Sotheby’s International Realty
  • “For The Love of Home,” @properties Christie’s International Real Estate
  • Engel & Völkers Rebrand

The Nate Ellis Award (for giving back to the community) 

  • Announced at ICLV.

Congratulations to all the finalists. We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas to celebrate the winners.

