Since 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards have honored companies, individuals and new technology that increases productivity, efficiency and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals alike.

Inman Innovators include entrepreneurs pushing the old ways aside, data scientists discovering new ways to examine behavior, marketers reimagining how to showcase properties, teams reinventing how to communicate with clients, companies building advanced technologies and brokerages and teams creating groundbreaking business models.

Following an open call for nominations that netted 288 nominees, Inman has selected the finalists in each category. The full list of finalists appears below.

The winners will be honored next month at Inman Connect Las Vegas, along with the announcement of this year’s recipient of the Nate Ellis Award for giving back to the community.

2023 Inman Innovator Awards finalists

Innovator of the Year (individual or individuals)

Andrew Binkley, Constellation1

Art Carter, CRMLS

Omer Granot, LocalizeOS

Brian Hardecker, TrueHold

Glenn Kelman, Bridget Frey, Jason Aleem, Redfin

Tamir Poleg, Pritesh Damani, Sharran Srivatsaa, The Real Brokerage

Sue Yannaccone, Anywhere

Company of the Year

Black Knight

Blend

CoStar Group

Curbio

ICON

Inside Real Estate

Zillow

Top Agent or Team

Jordan Cohen, RE/MAX

The Umansky Team, The Agency

Coalition Properties Group, Keller Williams

The Bethany White Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

The Jason Mitchell Group

The Groho Group, @properties Christie’s International Real Estate

Suneet Agarwal, Big Block Realty North

Top Brokerage

The Agency

Coldwell Banker

Compass

LPT Realty

The Real Brokerage

RE/MAX

William Raveis

Top Technology

Collabra Technology

Constellation1

CoreLogic

DOSS

iGUIDE

Luxury Presence

Restb.ai

Top Video or Podcast



eXp University

Glitter and Gay, Tyler Whitman and Glennda Baker

Industry Relations, Greg Robertson & Rob Hahn

No Days Off, Brian Gubernick

Ryan Serhant YouTube Channel

Tiffany McQuaid, Open House Naples

The World of Real Estate, Frances Katzen

Top MLS, Association, or Industry Organization

California Regional MLS (CRMLS)

Her Best Life

Houston Association of Realtors

LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance

National Fair Housing Alliance

Northwest MLS

REcolorado

Top Marketing or Branding Campaign

“Only a Realtor,” Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie Realtors

The Penthouse at Central Park Tower aka “The One Above All Else,” SERHANT.

“The right agent can lead the way,” RE/MAX

“The Best Time to Sell Consumer Campaign”, Realtor.com

“Nothing Compares to What’s Next,” Sotheby’s International Realty

“For The Love of Home,” @properties Christie’s International Real Estate

Engel & Völkers Rebrand

The Nate Ellis Award (for giving back to the community)

Announced at ICLV.

Congratulations to all the finalists. We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas to celebrate the winners.