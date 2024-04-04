The nine-acre island off the coast of Tampa, Florida, colloquially known as “Beer Can Island,” is now on the market seven years after Cole Weaver, James Wester and Russell Loomis first bought it in 2017.

Join the movement at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30 – Aug. 1! Seize the moment to take charge of the next era in real estate. Through immersive experiences, innovative formats and an unparalleled lineup of speakers, this gathering becomes more than a conference — it becomes a collaborative force shaping the future of our industry. Secure your tickets now! Learn more.

An uninhabited island off the coast of Tampa, Florida, popular with partyers, could be yours for $14.2 million.

The nine-acre island between MacDill Air Force Base and Apollo Beach, colloquially known as “Beer Can Island”, has been owned by Cole Weaver, James Wester and Russell Loomis since 2017. The trio sold memberships to the island. Members had access to a tiki bar, sand volleyball court and large inflatable slide, as well as access to the island’s pine forest. The island also played host to concerts and weddings.

“We thought that we brought something fun and enjoyable to Tampa Bay, and I think it’s just time for us to kind of close the chapter and move on,” Weaver told local television station Fox 13.

The island went on the market in February, accepting both cryptocurrency and cash offers. A planned auction was called off after multiple offers were made, but the current owners have yet to accept any.

The sale is not without controversy, which the island has attracted of late. One local official called the island an “eyesore” last year and questioned whether it was possible for first responders to respond to emergencies there. A boat capsized off the island’s coast in 2022, leading to a rescue of 11 people.

Zoning could throw a wrench in the sale, as the island is not currently zoned for any specific use. The county is pushing for the island to be repurposed as a nature preserve, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The current owners have spent $1 million on zoning-related attorney fees over the years. In 2023, they made $750,000 from the business and spent $1,800 in property taxes according to the Times.

Weaver suggested to Fox 13 that a new owner could have the island rezoned for residential use.