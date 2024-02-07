The 5,300-square-foot home was represented by Mary Renfroe of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty and features a wine room, a sauna, a pool, a koi pond and an outdoor patio with fireplace.

Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

A 5,300-square-foot home in Tampa Palms, Florida, has set a new record in the neighborhood for sales in 2023, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty announced on Wednesday.

The stately luxury home, which evokes antebellum architecture on the outside only to make way for a modern interior inspired by classic design, sold for $2.3 million, marking the highest-priced sale in 2023 in Tampa Palms. The home on Eaton Court first went under contract at the end of December.

The property was represented by Mary Renfroe of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home was constructed in 1992 on about half an acre within the Tampa Palms master-planned community. The exterior features two-story columns that lead to a 27-foot entrance foyer and grand staircase. White accent moldings, a wood-paneled billiards room and stately fireplaces give the home’s interior an elegant touch.

The gourmet kitchen features a double island and high-end stainless steel appliances. Other amenities include a wine room, a fitness area with sauna, a pool, a gazebo, an outdoor fireplace, a koi pond and a treehouse.

The foyer features 27-foot ceilings | Credit: Tony Sica The home includes prewar features like accent moldings, although it was originally constructed in the '90s | Credit: Tony Sica The kitchen's double island | Credit: Tony Sica Modern light and fan features give the home an updated look | Credit: Tony Sica The wood-paneled billiards room | Credit: Tony Sica One of four bedrooms | Credit: Tony Sica The outdoor patio and fireplace | Credit: Tony Sica

The home is also in close proximity to the Tampa Palms Country Club, which has recreational golf and tennis opportunities, as well as a fitness center, pool and restaurant.

“This record-breaking sale speaks volumes about the timeless appeal and desirability of the Tampa Palms community,” listing agent Mary Renfroe said in a statement. “The new owners have myriad ways to experience the splendor of a curated living space that artfully bridges refined heritage to contemporary opulence, fit for the connoisseur of life.”

The median sale price of a home in Tampa Palms was $445,000 as of December 2023, up 8.5 percent year over year, according to Redfin. The number of homes sold that month was 35, down 14.6 percent year over year.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson