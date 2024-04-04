Today, the Inman community mourns the loss of one of its brightest stars, Jennifer Berman, who most recently served as the COO at DirectOffer but has done so much for the industry.

Described as a fireball by those who knew her, Jennifer’s impact on the real estate industry, particularly in the luxury sector, was profound and enduring. Her passing leaves a void that will be felt deeply by all who had the privilege of crossing paths with her.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Jennifer was a force to be reckoned with in luxury real estate when she entered the Inman community, serving in executive roles at Hilton and Hyland during the rise of “celebrity” real estate and reality shows. Her presence was magnetic, and her talents as an emcee were unmatched.

Jennifer graced numerous Inman events, including Agent Reboot and Inman Connect in New York City and San Francisco, leaving a lasting impression on attendees with her vivacity and charm.

Perhaps one of Jennifer’s most significant contributions to the Inman community was her instrumental role in helping to organize Inman’s inaugural Luxury Connect event in Beverly Hills. With her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication, she helped secure a $165 million listing as a venue, attracting luxury real estate professionals from across the globe.

Jennifer was a master at managing talent, and her passion for championing others was evident in everything she did. She starred in “Listing Impossible” which showcased her personality and strong sense of leadership. Most recently, she held the role of COO at DirectOffer.

Despite facing health adversities Jennifer remained resilient. A three-time cancer survivor, she approached life with an unapologetic spirit, always reminding others to never let the haters win and to always fight for their voice. Her courage, grit and unwavering determination served as an inspiration to all who knew her.

Jennifer always shared her wisdom and warmth, emphasizing the importance of love, resilience and humility. Her infectious laugh, boundless energy and overflowing heart will be remembered fondly by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Here are just a few of the tributes posted on social media by Inman’s community members:

“A wonderful woman, this is very sad news, Jennifer Berman gave so much to so many of us throughout her career. May she rest in peace.” — Sherry Chris, Executive Advisor, Anywhere Real Estate

“Such a huge loss. Jen was one of the most generous, kind, and supportive people I met, and I remember clearly the day I met her backstage at ICSF. The support she showed for her people was unmatched.” — Andrew Flachner, CEO and Founder of RealScout

“I am so sad to hear this. You’ve captured her spirit so well! Jennifer Berman was a tireless champion for all, but especially for female leaders. The world has lost a light.” — Kendyl Young

As we bid farewell to Jennifer, we take solace in knowing that her spirit will live on in the hearts of those she touched — and through her legacy in the Inman community. Though she may be gone, her legacy of resilience, kindness and unwavering passion for life will continue to inspire us all.

Rest in peace, Jennifer. Your spark will be deeply missed, but your spirit will shine on forever. And, thank you.

