Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

Corcoran told Yahoo! Finance she doesn’t believe the effects of the settlement will be as earth-shattering as many make them out to be, but that “the confusion it’s causing is amazing.”

The antitrust case from homebuyer and homeseller Hao Zhe Wang alleges MLS and broker services are illegally tied.

Some think the National Association of Realtors’ $418 million settlement will prompt more homebuyers to transact without agents. Inman asked industry professionals how they’ll handle that situation.

The Council of Multiple Listing Services, a trade group of about 225 MLSs, united with Northwest MLS on Wednesday to pen amicus briefs exposing alleged flaws in the DOJ’s statement of interest.

CEO Sean Frank writes that an unintended consequence of MLS changes following on the heels of the NAR settlement is that the dynamics of real estate transactions become less transparent to the very individuals they are meant to serve: buyers and sellers.