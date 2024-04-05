Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don't miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you'll need to meet next Monday head-on.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Barbara Corcoran on the $418M NAR settlement: It’s ‘not a big deal’

Credit: Ultima_Gaina and John Lamparski / Contributor on Getty Images

Corcoran told Yahoo! Finance she doesn’t believe the effects of the settlement will be as earth-shattering as many make them out to be, but that “the confusion it’s causing is amazing.”

New commission lawsuit in New York may draw FTC attention

The antitrust case from homebuyer and homeseller Hao Zhe Wang alleges MLS and broker services are illegally tied.

Agents brace for impact: A future with more unrepresented buyers

Some think the National Association of Realtors’ $418 million settlement will prompt more homebuyers to transact without agents. Inman asked industry professionals how they’ll handle that situation.

Association of more than 200 MLSs blasts DOJ ‘flaws’ in Nosalek case

The Council of Multiple Listing Services, a trade group of about 225 MLSs, united with Northwest MLS on Wednesday to pen amicus briefs exposing alleged flaws in the DOJ’s statement of interest.

NAR’s settlement paints a murky commission picture for consumers

CEO Sean Frank writes that an unintended consequence of MLS changes following on the heels of the NAR settlement is that the dynamics of real estate transactions become less transparent to the very individuals they are meant to serve: buyers and sellers.

