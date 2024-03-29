Follow this step-by-step blueprint from Jimmy Burgess, and your listing appointments will be like Chick-fil-A on a Sunday — closed.

Amid the industry chaos after the National Association of Realtors’ proposed settlement to the commission lawsuits that will change how real estate has been done for decades, one thing remains constant: The agents who control the listings control the market.

But how do you stand out in your listing appointments and ensure that sellers choose you as their agent to list and sell their home?

This is where ChatGPT can assist you in putting together a listing presentation that will turn your appointments into success with signed listing agreements. Follow this blueprint and your listing appointments will be like Chick-Fil-A on Sunday — closed!

This process involves preparing a listing presentation folder that shows how your plan will get their home sold at the highest price possible in the least amount of time.

Although listing presentations involves pricing, for this article, let’s focus on the marketing proposal portion. We’ll also look at an example script of this presentation at the end of the article, but first, let’s take a look at the steps you can to take to utilize ChatGPT in preparation for the appointment.

Step 1: Prepare 3 MLS descriptions

The first step in the process is to prepare three MLS descriptions. This can be done by using one of the following two prompts.

The first prompt is effective if you have a previous MLS description that you can utilize as a basis for ChatGPT to write a new description.

Here is an example prompt asking ChatGPT to provide you with the MLS description:

Please act as an expert real estate copywriter specializing in writing MLS descriptions that encourage readers to schedule a showing of the home after reading the MLS description. Please rewrite the following MLS description in a way that is new, fresh, and different from this one:

(Paste in previous description)

The second prompt can be utilized if you don’t have a previous MLS description or you prefer to start from scratch in producing one.

Please act as an expert real estate copywriter specializing in writing MLS descriptions that encourage readers to schedule a showing of the home after reading the MLS description. Please write an MLS for a home with the following amenities:

(Then list the highlights and amenities of the home you wish to be included)

Once it provides the first description, print a copy of it, and place it in a presentation folder. Right below the description it provides, write the following prompt:

Please rewrite this MLS description in a more professional tone (or whatever tone you prefer that’s appropriate for the home).

Print that page, and put it in the folder with the other description.

Then, right below that description in ChatGPT, write the following prompt:

Please rewrite this MLS description in a more luxury tone (or whatever tone you prefer that is appropriate for the home).

Print that page and put it in the folder with the other descriptions.

Step 2: Prepare an Instagram post announcing the home as a new listing

The next step is to prompt ChatGPT to provide you with an Instagram post announcing this as a new listing using the following prompt:

Please convert the listing description above to an SEO optimized Instagram post announcing this home as a new listing available in the (your city) area with a strong call to action to reach out for additional details or to schedule a showing.

ChatGPT will provide you with an Instagram post with the appropriate hashtags, emojis, and copy to increase your engagement. The post will also be put in front of potential buyers searching for homes for sale in your area.

The post should include three of the most scroll-stopping photos of the home, along with the description that ChatGPT provides.

Polish this post description to ensure it’s in your words and compliant. Once you have polished the post, copy it and put it on a separate page with a title at the top that says, “Instagram Optimized New Listing Post.”

Print that page and put it in your presentation folder.

Step 3: Create a Facebook post announcing the home as a new listing

The next step is to prompt ChatGPT with the following:

Please convert the listing description above to an SEO optimized Facebook post announcing this home as a new listing available in the (your city) area with a strong call to action to reach out for additional details or to schedule a showing.

Polish this post description to make sure it’s in your words and compliant. Once you have polished the post, copy it, and put it on a separate page with a title at the top that says: “Facebook Optimized New Listing Post.”

Print that page and put it in the folder with the listing descriptions and Instagram post.

Step 4: Create a LinkedIn blog post

The next step is to prompt ChatGPT with the following:

Please convert the listing description above to an SEO optimized, 800-word LinkedIn blog post announcing this as a new listing for the home located at (address) in the (your city) area with a strong call to action to reach out for details or to schedule a showing.

Polish this post description to make sure it’s in your words and compliant. Once you have polished this post, copy it, and put it on a separate page with a title at the top that says: “LinkedIn Optimized New Listing Blog Post.”

Print that page and put it in the folder with the listing descriptions and Instagram and Facebook posts.

Step 5: Create a YouTube Short video script

The next step is to prompt ChatGPT with the following:

Please convert the listing description above to an SEO optimized YouTube video script for the home located at (address) in the (your city) area with a strong call to action to reach out for details or to schedule a showing.

Polish this script to make sure it’s compliant and in your own words. Once you have polished the script, copy it and put it on a separate page with a title at the top that says: “YouTube video script.”

Print that page and put it in the folder with the listing descriptions and Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn posts.

Step 6: Ask for 25 unique ways to market the home

Whether you are an expert marketer of listings or not, we are always looking for fresh new ideas.

Use this prompt to develop a marketing plan for the listing:

Act as a real estate marketing expert, and give me 25 unique ways to market the home from the MLS description above in ways that will help me sell the home for the highest price possible in the least amount of time.

It will provide you with a list of 25 marketing ideas. Choose from the ideas it provides strategies you will implement for this listing, and copy them onto a separate page with a title at the top of the page that says: “Unique ways we will market your home.”

Take that list, print that page, and put it in the folder as well.

Everything we just discussed can be done in the amount of time it has taken to explain it, and you now have a folder with a unique, state-of-the-art marketing presentation that will help you get more listings.

If you aren’t sure how to present this information. this is an example of how it might be presented at the listing appointment:

Seller, my job is to help you market your home in a way that gets as many people as possible to see your home as quickly as possible, so that we can find the ideal buyer who sees the value of your home and is willing to pay the highest price possible. I do this with a marketing plan that is different from any other agent you might meet with.

All effective real estate marketing starts with professional photography, we will have professional photos taken of your home that will help showcase your home and set it apart for buyers who may see your home for the first time online. All professional agents will take this step, and we will, of course, do this as well.

Although the photos may capture their attention, it’s the description of the home that solidifies their decision either to set an appointment to see the home or to keep looking and pass on setting an appointment to see it in person.

With that in mind, I utilize artificial intelligence to help me write MLS descriptions in a way that piques the prospective buyer’s interest and encourages them to set an appointment to see your home.

I then pull the MLS descriptions from the file and place them in front of the homeowner.

I went ahead and put together three different potential MLS descriptions for your home. I did this because if I were you, I would want to see how my home will be marketed in a way to grab the prospective buyer’s attention. These three different descriptions are written in three different tones. One is in a professional tone, one in a luxury tone, and one in a more conversational tone.

I’d love for you to read over these to see if there are any features I left out that should be highlighted and to see which of these styles of writing stands out for you. The reason I want your opinion is because the ideal buyer for your home will likely be someone like you, and they will fall in love with this home the same way you did when you bought this home. So, by presenting the home in a way that you like the best, odds are we will be providing the details in a way that our ideal buyer will find inviting as well.

Typically, the seller will choose one of the styles and mention one or two additional details they feel should be in the description. This is a great sign because they are now participating in the process and have started to buy into your proposal.

After that, we move to the next phase, which is marketing the home.

Now that we have the photos that will catch their attention and the MLS description that is specifically designed to get them to set the appointment, how do we maximize the exposure of your home being for sale to as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time?

Let me begin by saying, most agents at this point do the “3 P’s” of real estate marketing. They “put” it in MLS, they “place” a sign in the yard, and they “pray” that a buyer comes along and finds the home.

But in today’s real estate environment, we need a very specific plan to sell your home as fast as possible and at the highest price possible. If I were you, I would want to know what my plan was to market your home. So, I went ahead and prepared a few of the marketing details in advance for you.

Again, the landscape of marketing and technology has recently changed. So, what I did is highlight a few of the eye-catching features of your home and utilized artificial intelligence to provide me with search engine optimized (SEO) specific wording, emojis and hashtags to maximize the number of prospective buyers that see the social media marketing of your home.

This is the copy for the post we would utilize on Facebook to announce your home as a new listing that has just come on the market. This would be accompanied with three scroll-stopping pictures of your home.

This is a copy of the Instagram post we would utilize for announcing your home as a new listing along with three pictures of your home.

This is the LinkedIn article I have already written that we would post announcing your home as a new listing that is now available for showings.

This is the script and layout of the YouTube video I would shoot highlighting your home as well.

In addition to social media marketing, we will do all the things the other agents will do, but on top of that, this is a list of 20 unique ways we will be marketing your home that will set it apart from any of the other homes we will be competing with.

The closing line is this:

My job is not to list your home; my job is to sell your home. The plan of action I just shared with you gets homes sold. Can you see how this plan can help you get your home sold faster and for the highest price possible?

This is a strategic plan that will help you secure more listings. Knowledge may be power, but knowledge without execution is useless. Put this into practice, and not only will you secure more listings, but you will also be serving your clients at the highest level possible.

Jimmy Burgess is the CEO for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida in Northwest Florida. Connect with him on Instagram and LinkedIn.

