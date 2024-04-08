Routine cleaning and maintenance saves both time and money, RentRedi CEO Ryan Barone writes, can retain or increase property value and attracts qualified tenants.

If you own a rental property, it’s important to keep it clean to ensure you have an attractive and comfortable living space for tenants. Keeping your property in top condition keeps current tenants happy, attracts better prospective tenants and preserves or increases the value of your investment.

Since spring signifies rebirth, it is a great time to clean and refresh your rental property, especially if you plan to list it anytime soon. Here are some tips to not only deep clean your property, but maintain it so future cleaning sessions require less effort.

Create a checklist

Before you begin the cleaning process, it is helpful to have a comprehensive checklist of all the things that need attention. This will help ensure you don’t overlook anything important.

Once you build a checklist, prioritize tasks based on their importance and urgency. This way, you can focus on the most critical tasks first, ensuring you have enough time to complete them. Listing tasks in order of priority will also help you efficiently allocate the time and resources needed to get everything done.

Ensure you’ve outlined which cleaning responsibilities belong to the landlord and which belong to the tenant in your lease. This way, you can use a checklist to track progress and accountability, ensuring that all responsibilities are fulfilled from each party.

Finally, a checklist provides proof through documentation that the property has been maintained and cleaned properly. You can review the checklist with the tenant, document the condition of the property, and ensure you and your tenants are on the same page.

Go beneath the surface

In addition to obvious cleaning tasks such as dusting, vacuuming carpets, mopping floors and wiping down surfaces, investing time in deep-cleaning your rental can yield significant returns, both in tenant satisfaction and the longevity of your property.

Focus on tackling areas often missed during routine cleans, such as behind appliances, inside cupboards and along window tracks. Little things, such as fixing leaky faucets and loose door handles to replacing shower curtains and batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors, can go a long way.

Larger projects, such as deep cleaning or replacing carpets, power washing windows, and applying a fresh coat of paint, can rejuvenate a rental property. Be sure to also tidy up outdoor spaces by replacing dead plants and trimming overgrown trees and hedges.

Inspect appliances

An important part of any cleaning or maintenance undertaking is to carefully inspect appliances — including the refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and washer and dryer sets — to ensure they are working properly and up to code.

Malfunctioning appliances can pose safety hazards, such as electrical fires, gas leaks or water damage. They can also consume more energy than necessary, resulting in higher utility bills for both the landlord and tenants.

Repairing appliances for optimal performance can save on energy costs and reduce the chances of property damage. It’s also important to replace air filters in HVAC systems to improve energy efficiency and air quality. Well-maintained appliances enhance the overall value of the rental properties, leading to higher rental rates and property values.

Declutter and detox

Decluttering a rental property can increase its value by improving its visual appeal and projecting a positive living experience for tenants. A clutter-free environment appears more spacious, reveals the functionality and architectural features of the space, and makes tenants feel more comfortable in the home.

Begin by decluttering in high-traffic areas such as the entryway, living room, and kitchen, removing any items that are broken, unnecessary, or no longer in use. Then clean out closets, cabinets, and storage areas to maximize space. Consider organizing things into containers, baskets, and bins to tidy up and improve accessibility.

While you’re busy decluttering, look for ways to detoxify your property as well. Conduct a thorough assessment to identify sources of toxins such as mildew and the most common culprit, mold. Inspect the property for signs of water damage, leaks or any sources of moisture that can cause mold growth. If mold is found, clean and remove it using appropriate cleaning solutions.

When to call the pros

While many of the tasks and projects detailed above can be performed by landlords, in some cases, hiring professional cleaning or repair services may be necessary, especially if you have larger properties, a complicated situation or are short on time.

If you’re unsure about how to properly diagnose or fix a problem or a repair requires specialized equipment, it’s better to consult professionals who have the expertise and experience needed to handle the issue correctly.

Likewise, professionals should be consulted in any situations posing safety hazards, including gas leaks, electrical malfunctions, severe water damage, and widespread mold infestations.

Commit to a routine

When cleaning and maintaining a rental property, it’s always better to be proactive instead of reactive. Regular cleaning and maintenance help identify minor issues before they escalate into major problems.

Therefore, committing to a regular cleaning and maintenance routine can go a long way in addressing issues early to prevent costly repairs or replacements down the line.

Not only does routine cleaning and maintenance save both time and money, it can retain or increase property value and attract qualified tenants. Providing a safe, comfortable, and functional living environment creates happy tenants who are more likely to renew their leases and recommend the property to others, reducing turnover and vacancy rates.