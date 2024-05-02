The firm reported total lodging bookings of $21.0 million for the first quarter across all of its platforms.

Vrbo parent company Expedia Group hit its earnings guidance for the first quarter of 2024 despite a slowdown in lodging bookings and a slow restart for Vrbo following a redesign of the vacation rentals platform.

The firm reported total lodging bookings of $21.0 million for the first quarter across all of its platforms which includes Expedia, Vrbo and Hotels.com, a 4 percent increase from 2023. Revenue was at $2.9 billion for the quarter, an 8 percent bump from 2023.

“Our first quarter results met our guidance with a revenue and earnings beat but with less robust gross bookings,” Expedia Group CEO Peter Kern said in a statement. “However, Vrbo’s recovery following the recent re-platforming has been slower than anticipated, which has put pressure on gross bookings.”

The company registered a net loss of $135 million and adjusted net income of $29 million.

