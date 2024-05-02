Opendoor drew $1.2 billion in revenue between January and March, according to first-quarter earnings data released Thursday. The new numbers reflect a tough market, but also some hope for the iBuyer.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

A rough real estate market appears to have taken a toll on Opendoor this year, with the iBuyer experiencing a revenue dip and a rise in losses in the first quarter — though there were still some glimmers of hope.

In total, the company brought in $1.2 billion in revenue between January and March, according to a newly published earnings report. That’s down 62 percent compared to the same period in 2023. Net losses also mounted, with the company burning through $109 million in the quarter — up from $101 million in Q1 of 2023.

The falling numbers were driven by fewer transactions, with the report showing that Opendoor sold 3,078 homes in the first three months of 2024. That’s down 63 percent year over year.

The numbers reflect a punishing real estate market, with high rates leaving many consumers reluctant to either buy or sell homes.

However, Thursday’s report wasn’t all bad news for Opendoor. Though revenue was down year over year, the Q1 numbers were actually up 36 percent compared to revenue in the final three months of 2023. In a similar vein, the total number of homes sold in Q1 was 30 percent higher than in Q4 2023. Such numbers suggest that while Opendoor still faces marketplace headwinds, it could be reaching a turning point.

The number of homes Opendoor purchased also spiked 98 percent year over year in the first quarter to 3,458 — though that number is down 6 percent from the final three months of 2023. In total, the company had an inventory of 5,706 homes at the end of the quarter.

In the report, CEO Carrie Wheeler celebrated the results, saying that “our product continues to resonate with customers, as we more than doubled our market share year-over-year.”

“We entered the second quarter with strong momentum, and we are meaningfully ramping acquisitions in 2024,” Wheeler continued. “Led by our operating principles of focus, execution, and results, we remain on track to durably rescale the business in 2024 while delivering Contribution Margin within our target annual range.”

Opendoor stock inched higher Thursday in the lead up to the company’s earnings report, with shares trading for around $2 as markets closed. However, that is less than half of what shares were fetching at the beginning of 2024.

Shares fluctuated in after hours trading Thursday follow the earnings report’s publication.

The iBuyer had a market cap of about 1.4 billion as of Thursday afternoon.

Opendoor previously reported earnings in February. At that time, the company revealed that it brought in $870 million in revenue during the fourth quarter of 2023. That was year-over-year dip of 70 percent. Despite the lower revenue, however, the company improved its net loss from $399 million in Q4 of 2022 to $91 million in the final three months of last year.

Aside from financial numbers, Wheeler spoke out in the report about the National Association of Realtors’ recent commission lawsuit settlement. If approved, the settlement would see NAR pay $418 million and make various policy changes. For her part, Wheeler framed the situation as potentially beneficial to Opendoor, which she described as “shaping the future of real estate.”

“The proposed NAR settlement underscores a growing consumer preference for an alternative approach to the traditional home selling and buying process — one that gives them more control,” Wheeler said in the report. “As the largest digital platform for residential real estate transactions, Opendoor was built for this moment, and we remain steadfast in our mission to power life’s progress, one move at a time.”

Developing…

Update: This story was updated after publication with additional details from Opendoor’s earnings report, and with commentary from the company’s investor call.

Email Jim Dalrymple II