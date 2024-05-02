Fathom Realty has forged two new partnerships with education platform The CE Shop and online marketplace Working Advantage. The partnerships will give Fathom’s agents and mortgage loan officers access to exclusive discounts on continuing education courses and lifestyle needs, such as gym memberships and travel.

Marco Fregenal

“We are thrilled to partner with The CE Shop and Working Advantage to provide these valuable benefits to our Fathom family,” Fathom Holdings CEO Marco Fregenal said in a press announcement on Thursday. “These partnerships underscore our commitment to supporting our agents’ professional development and overall well-being.”

The CE Shop is an online platform specializing in pre-licensing, post-licensing, exam prep and continuing education courses for real estate agents, and mortgage and appraisal professionals nationwide. The CE Shop offers four packages for agents pursuing first-time licensing. The cost for each package varies slightly by state; however, the average for the premium package is $750.

Meanwhile, Working Advantage offers discounts for multiple retail, entertainment and travel brands, including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Sam’s Club, Live Nation, Samsung, Lenovo and Hertz.

Samantha Giuggio

Fathom said agents and mortgage officers have access to a year-round discount of 30 percent for  The CE Shop; however, they can still take advantage of the platform’s limited-time discounts that may be higher.

As for Working Advantage, the discounts range between 20 percent and 60 percent off.

“Our new partnerships with The CE Shop and Working Advantage are a testament to our unwavering commitment to our team members’ professional growth and personal enrichment,” Fathom Chief Operations Officer Samantha Giuggio said. “We are dedicated to providing tools for success and opportunities for significant savings and personal development.”

“These strategic alliances are tailored to empower our professionals to excel in their careers while enjoying a balanced and fulfilling life,” she added. “At Fathom, we invest in our people because we firmly believe their success is our success.”

