NAR clarifies when a buyer contract will be required under settlement
In an email, the 1.5 million member trade group specified when agents would have to have signed written agreements with buyers, but stressed NAR would not dictate the agreements’ terms.
KW CEO predicts headwinds for indie model amid NAR settlement
Keller Williams president and CEO Mark Willis spoke about his return to the Texas franchiser and how commission lawsuits could spark an intense round of brokerage and agent consolidation.
HomeServices of America agrees to pay $250M to settle lawsuits
HomeServices was potentially on the hook for the remaining $4.7 billion in damages from an Oct. 31 jury verdict in Sitzer | Burnett, which awarded plaintiffs $5.3 billion.
A never-fail, step-by-step blueprint to consistently find listing leads
Change is coming, so it’s time to make sure you’re leaning into the potential of a listings-based business, Jimmy Burgess writes. Nothing helps do that better than geographic farming.
12 factors that convince a buyer to pay a full-service commission
Expressing your value to clients begins with knowing yourself, writes mega-team leader Carl Medford. You cannot articulate what you have never taken the time to determine on your own.