Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

In an email, the 1.5 million member trade group specified when agents would have to have signed written agreements with buyers, but stressed NAR would not dictate the agreements’ terms.

Keller Williams president and CEO Mark Willis spoke about his return to the Texas franchiser and how commission lawsuits could spark an intense round of brokerage and agent consolidation.

HomeServices was potentially on the hook for the remaining $4.7 billion in damages from an Oct. 31 jury verdict in Sitzer | Burnett, which awarded plaintiffs $5.3 billion.

Change is coming, so it’s time to make sure you’re leaning into the potential of a listings-based business, Jimmy Burgess writes. Nothing helps do that better than geographic farming.

Expressing your value to clients begins with knowing yourself, writes mega-team leader Carl Medford. You cannot articulate what you have never taken the time to determine on your own.