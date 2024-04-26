Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman said rising rates and home prices are crushing consumer sentiment. However, rising inventory and a year-end interest rate cut will be key to restoring it.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Rising mortgage rates and home prices continue to plague the real estate market, chipping away at consumers’ hopes of ever achieving the American Dream.

Glenn Kelman

“If you look at the survey data, about 17 percent of people renting a home believe they’d never buy a house last year,” Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman said on Yahoo News’ Thursday Wealth! newscast. “But that number has zoomed up to 40 percent.”

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR APRIL

“First-time homebuyers are losing faith in the American Dream because more inventory has been slow to come to the market [and] rates have been really high,” he added. “If you are a homeowner who’s just trying to move up, you at least have the consolation that your current equity is worth more every year, but if you’re trying to get your foot into the door, that door is being slammed on your big toe.”

Kelman said home prices tend to decline as mortgage rates rise; however, that hasn’t been the case over the past 18 months. As a result, the median mortgage payment has ballooned by 13 percent, making almost every major market unaffordable for a household making a median income.

“In 2020, 2021 or 2022, it was easy to get into the market. You could move from California to the middle of the country and cut your mortgage payment in half,” he said. “Now, it’s gotten really hard because home prices are higher almost across the United States.”

A Redfin study published on Tuesday put numbers to Kelman’s comments. The typical homebuyer purchasing a median-priced home for $420,000 with a 7.1 percent mortgage rate has a monthly mortgage of $2,864 — that’s $650 more than what a buyer would’ve spent for the same house in 2019.

Kelman said getting more inventory and lower rates will be key to experiencing a market rebound. If the current uptick in inventory continues and the Federal Reserve follows through on cutting rates to 4.6 percent by the end of 2024, Kelman said the market could enter 2025 on a high note.

Until then, the Redfin CEO said he’s encouraging homebuyers who can afford current housing costs to stop biding their time and purchase a home that will fit their needs for at least the next five to 10 years.

“I know I’m going to sound like a real estate broker, but that’s what I am,” he said while bursting out into laughter. “My advice would be to date the rate and marry the house. You can refinance a house later.”

“We have seen multiple-offer bidding wars ease somewhat, so if you’re trying to get into a property right now, it’s a little easier to do that if you can afford the mortgage payment,” he added. “And six months from now, a year and a half from now, you can refinance that mortgage and still have a house that’s cheaper than what you would have paid in 2025 or 2026.”

Email Marian McPherson

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×