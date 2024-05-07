The Real Brokerage reported revenue of $200.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 as gross profit soared to $20.8 million, according to Q1 earnings data released Tuesday morning.

Cloud-based brokerage The Real Brokerage posted a sharp increase in revenue during the first quarter while setting a new quarterly record for recruitment, according to earnings data released Tuesday morning.

The Real Brokerage reported revenue of $200.7 million during the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 86 percent from the first quarter of the prior year, while gross profit reached $20.8 million, a 92 percent increase from a year earlier. At the same time, the brokerage saw over 3,000 new agent additions according to an earnings report released Tuesday, bringing its total agent count to 16,680 at the end of the first quarter, a 67 percent annual increase.

“Real delivered exceptional results in what is traditionally the lowest revenue quarter of the year, while setting a new quarterly record for net agent additions, which surpassed 3,000,” Tamir Poleg, Real’s chief executive officer said in a statement. “Despite higher interest rates and tight inventory impacting overall housing market activity, our strong start to 2024 and our robust transaction pipeline — currently at an all-time high — position Real well for continued significant revenue growth and improved profitability, irrespective of how the end market recovers.”

According to the earnings report, the total value of real estate transactions completed by the brokerage reached $7.5 billion by the end of the first quarter, an increase of 88 percent from the $4.0 billion reported a year earlier. The firm reported a total of 19,032 transactions, a 74 percent annual increase.

Email Ben Verde