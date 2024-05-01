The Atlanta-based Village Premier Collection, led by Cheri Benjamin, has joined Real under its Private Label program. The company has roughly 500 agents and closed $665 million in sales in 2023.

The Real Brokerage has welcomed into its ranks Atlanta-based Village Premier Collection, the largest minority and women-owned independent brokerage in the United States, the firm announced on Wednesday.

Village Premier Collection has been led by CEO Cheri Benjamin since 2019. The firm closed $665 million in sales volume in 2023 and is joining Real under the firm’s recently launched Private Label program, a type of white-label program that allows independent brokerages to join Real without rebranding their company.

“I’ve known and admired Cheri for many years, and I couldn’t be more excited that she sees the value of aligning Village Premier with Real,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said in a statement.

“Her values and business approach mesh seamlessly with Real so this couldn’t be a better fit,” he continued. “The Private Label program was designed for brokerages like Village Premier Collection that have built successful businesses on their own, but that will benefit from the resources of a larger platform. I’m excited to welcome Village Premier to Real and look forward to a long and beneficial partnership.”

Benjamin has been in real estate for more than two decades and was hired as Village Premier’s first agent in 2013. In 2019, she acquired the firm and since then has grown it from three offices with 67 agents to a force of 500 agents that operate across the District of Columbia, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, in addition to their home base in Atlanta.

“At Village Premier, our priority has been to build a community where every agent feels safe and is connected by a shared vision,” Benjamin said in a statement. “We believe in reaching down and pulling someone up, and that’s in complete alignment with how Real has built its business. It’s a culture that accepts differences, rewards, collaboration over competition and where agents are given the ability to build profitable careers.”

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Benjamin is also a real estate coach and speaker and co-authored Club Wealth’s World Class Buyer Agent.

Real’s Private Label and ProTeams programs were launched in January. The ProTeams program, available to all teams, allows teams to utilize Real’s proprietary transaction management platform to customize individual team members’ caps, splits and fees.

