“After spending 90 days in the desert pretending to be someone else with no money, my wife and I and our kids went to Malibu and rented a house. We saw this house while on a walk and started thinking about buying it,” Cardone told the newspaper.

The 2005-built, seven-bedroom property in Malibu sits on the exclusive “Billionaire’s Beach” and features 150 feet of ocean frontage and an infinity pool, according to the listing. The interior features glass walls, hardwood floors and other high-end finishes.

The Florida property was purchased by Cardone from fashion mogul Tommy Hilfiger, with interiors designed to feature Hilfiger’s extensive art collection prominently. The 10,275 square-foot residence features a black marble staircase and an elevator, along with beachfront access and a beachside infinity pool.

The Florida listing is held by Cardone’s wife, Elena Cardone.