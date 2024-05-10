The new series will follow Cardone as he evaluates real estate projects and decides whether or not to invest in them.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Grant Cardone is throwing his hat back into the reality television ring with a new series that will feature him judging newbie commercial real estate investors.

Cardone, one of the wealthiest real estate investors in the world who boosted his profile on the Discovery series “Undercover Billionaire”, will return to the small screen in the new series “Real Estate King”, produced by Cardone’s own 10X Studios. It will follow Cardone as he evaluates real estate projects and decides whether or not to invest in them.

“No deal is too small or too big,” Cardone said in a statement. “If it’s great real estate at the right price with the right partner, I will buy it with my money.”

Cardone is the CEO of Cardone Capital which holds $4 billion in multifamily properties across the country, with many 10x-branded properties clustered through South Florida such as the 10X Riverwalk in Fort Lauderdale and the 346-unit 10X Miami River in Miami. Cardone Capital buys up multifamily properties and then sells minority stakes to investors through crowdfunding and Cardone’s millions of social media followers.

Cardone was recently the subject of a class action lawsuit filed by the daughter of a previous investor, who said Cardone misled followers by boasting on social media about their future returns in his real estate fund while downplaying the risks associated with investments of any kind.

The first season of “Real Estate King” has been licensed by 10X studios to air on FYI, a cable channel owned by A&E, according to a press release. The first episode will air in June.

Cardone is also currently involved in the sale of two mansions on two different coasts: the Malibu mansion he purchased for $40 million in 2022 is currently for sale for $65 million, and his estate in Golden Beach, Florida is on the market for $42 million — nearly double what he paid for it in 2021, when he spent $24 million. Cardone has said he will accept Bitcoin as payment for either property.

Cardone bought the Malibu mansion after his stint on “Undercover Billionaire”, he told the New York Post.

“After spending 90 days in the desert pretending to be someone else with no money, my wife and I and our kids went to Malibu and rented a house. We saw this house while on a walk and started thinking about buying it,” Cardone told the newspaper. The 2005-built, seven-bedroom property in Malibu sits on the exclusive “Billionaire’s Beach” and features 150 feet of ocean frontage and an infinity pool, according to the listing. The interior features glass walls, hardwood floors and other high-end finishes. The Florida property was purchased by Cardone from fashion mogul Tommy Hilfiger, with interiors designed to feature Hilfiger’s extensive art collection prominently. The 10,275 square-foot residence features a black marble staircase and an elevator, along with beachfront access and a beachside infinity pool. The Florida listing is held by Cardone’s wife, Elena Cardone.

Email Ben Verde