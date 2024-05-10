Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

The plaintiffs in a suit known as Batton 1 have filed for a temporary restraining order preventing the final approval of the Keller Williams, Anywhere and RE/MAX settlements.

At the Realtors Legislative Meetings earlier this week, MLS executives were told they would be responsible for making sure real estate agents and brokers follow the new commission rules.

The massive trade organization promised in March to make various policy changes as part of a landmark settlement. The rules will now roll out slightly later than expected.

The ruling by Judge Stephen R. Bough on Thursday resolves antitrust claims in the Sitzer | Burnett, Moehrl and Nosalek commission cases. However, it won’t quash other existing suits from buyers.

Compass, The Real Brokerage, Realty One Group, At World Properties and Douglas Elliman had each already reached settlement agreements in the case, and the court has preliminarily approved those settlements.