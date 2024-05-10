Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Buyers seek surprise injunction to halt commission suit settlements

The plaintiffs in a suit known as Batton 1 have filed for a temporary restraining order preventing the final approval of the Keller Williams, Anywhere and RE/MAX settlements.

‘Godspeed’: Enforcement of NAR settlement changes shifts to MLSs

At the Realtors Legislative Meetings earlier this week, MLS executives were told they would be responsible for making sure real estate agents and brokers follow the new commission rules.

NAR commission settlement rules will go into effect in August

The massive trade organization promised in March to make various policy changes as part of a landmark settlement. The rules will now roll out slightly later than expected.

Judge approves Keller Williams, Anywhere, RE/MAX settlements

The ruling by Judge Stephen R. Bough on Thursday resolves antitrust claims in the Sitzer | Burnett, Moehrl and Nosalek commission cases. However, it won’t quash other existing suits from buyers.

Redfin to pay $9.25M to settle commission lawsuits

Compass, The Real Brokerage, Realty One Group, At World Properties and Douglas Elliman had each already reached settlement agreements in the case, and the court has preliminarily approved those settlements.

