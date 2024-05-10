Keller Williams hosted its latest RED Day, which challenges its 176,000 agents to give back to their communities. This year’s day yielded “thousands” of projects.

Keller Williams hosted its 16th annual RED Day on Thursday, a global philanthropy initiative that encourages the Texas-based franchisor’s 176,000 agents to give back to their communities through projects and donations.

Keller Williams Market Center leaders were responsible for planning and coordinating RED Day local projects; however, some Market Centers banned together for regional giving initiatives. There’s not a specific count for this year’s RED Day projects, but a company spokesperson said it was “in the thousands.”

Mark Willis

“RED Day embodies our commitment to giving back and making a tangible impact in the communities we serve every day,” Keller Williams President and CEO Mark Willis said in a written statement. “As a driving force for positive change, our agents are making a difference beyond real estate across the world today. RED Day is truly our culture in action.”

Keller Williams highlighted several RED Day projects, including repainting nonprofit buildings, sorting donations at food banks and shelters, renovating a children’s summer camp, delivering baked goods to first responders and assisting with landscaping.

“There is so much I love about Keller Williams, but RED Day is one of my favorites when we come together to help an organization in our community,” Austin-based agent Barbara Shallue said. “This year, the Northwest Austin market center is helping out with a veteran event hosted by Dress for Success, where each veteran will obtain career assistance and clothing, hair styling, makeup touch-ups and a professional headshot.”

The RED Day hashtag on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, revealed a laundry list of projects including building bunk beds for families in need, neighborhood park beautification, a cookout to benefit Easter Seals and a volunteer day with a local Girl Scouts troop.

“Seeing examples of compassion, service, and community on RED Day is both touching and inspiring,” Glendale-based agent Rebecca Durfey said. “It is an honor to stand among so many who do not just talk about giving back but jump in and find the most needed and effective ways to put their words into action.”

