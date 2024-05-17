Homes.com appears to have solidified its place as the No. 2 portal in the U.S. market, without a corresponding decline in traffic at any other portal.

Why it matters: Portal traffic appears to be a non-zero-sum game — traffic gained by one portal is additive and not coming at the expense of other portals.

Dig deeper: In the first quarter of 2023, the big three real estate portals — Zillow, Realtor.com, and Redfin — had a combined 334 million average monthly unique visitors.

Fast forward to the first quarter of 2024 and those same portals have a combined 338 million average monthly uniques — no change — with Homes.com growing to an additional 94 million average monthly uniques.

And that’s just for Homes.com — if you include CoStar’s entire residential network, which includes Apartments.com, the scale is even greater.