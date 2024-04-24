Industry expert Mike DelPrete looks at CEO compensation for some of the biggest names in real estate and how it relates to company performance.

Between 2021 and 2023, the CEOs of real estate’s largest public companies had highly varied upside from the sale of company stock — ranging from $145 million to $0 — while their companies had massive financial gains and losses.

Why it matters: Executive compensation through stock sales is a worthwhile datapoint to consider when thinking about a CEO’s optimism about the future of their business — and how they are incentivized to lead that business.

And in reality, that compensation appears to be very loosely based on a company’s actual financial performance, if at all.

Dig deeper: Between 2021 and 2023 Opendoor experienced significant financial losses, with a combined net loss of $2.3 billion and an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $737 million — typically the most favorable financial metric (closely approximating cash flow).

During that time, Opendoor’s CEO sold $145 million in company stock through dozens of transactions — $112 million during the first two years (as CEO) and $32 million in 2023 (as president of marketplace) before leaving the company in January 2024.

Between the first sale in 2021 and the last sale in 2023, Opendoor’s stock declined 83 percent.