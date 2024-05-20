In today’s real estate market, homebuyers need professional guidance more than ever as they complete one of the most important transactions of their lifetime. But, as an agent, how can you set yourself apart from the competition and prove your value to prospective homebuyers who may feel overwhelmed with options, or that they can take matters into their own hands?

Here are four ways to showcase your worth to prospective customers looking to buy a home.

1. Tout industry experience

While agents know they do far more for their clients than simply help them tour homes, homebuyers may not fully understand what they get out of the relationship. In addition to setting expectations and outlining services, showing proof of the experience and skills you bring to the table is paramount. Have expertise with a certain type of property or transaction? Share these specialties, too.

“Buyers don’t know what they don’t know. They often think that most of what we do is open doors and set appointments. Dispel this by sharing a story or two where you saved the day, especially something that wouldn’t have been obvious to a novice homebuyer,” advises Justin Fox, broker/owner of RE/MAX Professionals in Cottage Grove, Minnesota. “Stories are a great way to break through the transactional nature of the first few client meetings and showcase your true value.”

In essence, show your work to prove your worth. Present examples of how your experience has translated to success in the past to prove you’re the right choice for the future.

2. Make sure marketing is connecting

It’s one thing to have industry experience, but how do you get the word out to potential clients? Marketing is key – and it doesn’t have to be complicated.

Aligning with a brand that offers user-friendly and innovative tech platforms can help make marketing professional and easy. RE/MAX, for example, empowers its global network of agents to customize marketing and advertising materials to effectively reach the right people — and connect with them at the right time.

3. Display local expertise

Homebuyers may feel like they can learn everything they need to know about a neighborhood’s real estate from the internet. However, real local expertise is far more nuanced. When agents show a deep understanding of the local market conditions, as well as familiarity with the neighborhood (like property values and nearby amenities), homebuyers are more inclined to see them as a trusted expert.

“The main thing agents have to realize is that consumers have an incredible amount of information in the palm of their hands now. The days of just throwing a few searches together on the MLS for buyers are long gone, as they can get that info from an app on their smartphone,” says Mike Opyd, president and owner of RE/MAX Premier in Chicago, Illinois. “Agents need to go above and beyond for their buyers by actively looking for properties, contacting other agents about listings, door-knocking if they have to and so much more.”

4. Lean on referrals and testimonials

One of the most valuable assets of any business is a glowing referral from a happy client. Today, people especially turn to online reviews and seek word-of-mouth recommendations from those they trust before making decisions. After a transaction is complete, encourage customers to share about their experience — and make sure there’s an easy way for them to do so.

Aligning with a recognized, industry-leading brand is another way to help yourself stand out among the competition. When agents join a RE/MAX brokerage, they gain access to education opportunities and networking events that help them stay on top of trends and ahead of the curve. Learn more about how RE/MAX helps real estate professionals take business to the next level in any market.