To sell luxury properties on Florida’s Southwest Coast is to participate in one of the world’s most vibrant and exciting real estate markets.

Cities like Sarasota — where Fernando Viteri, Certified International Property Specialist, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, is based — are home to vast expanses of picturesque beaches, where soft sands, clear shallow waters and astonishing waterfront homes afford a luxe lifestyle like no other; along with attractions and institutions that will wow the most discerning art aficionados and cultural connoisseurs.

But it’s not just the exceptional places that make his role as a real estate agent in this region so fulfilling — it’s also the exceptional people. “When I measure my success, what matters most to me are my client relationships,” says Viteri.

These relationships have fueled Viteri’s success working with buyers and sellers on Florida’s Gulf Coast over the last few decades. Here, he shares what he focused on in his career in order to grow business, cultivate a sphere of influence, and invest in a robust and ever-expanding referral network.

Never underestimate the value of versatility

Excellence in luxury real estate is something any agent can learn — so rather than studying it exclusively, develop wide and deep expertise that can boost your business acumen, broaden your horizons, and differentiate you from your competition.

As Viteri notes, “I hold degrees in finance and information systems which, while not directly related to real estate, have empowered me as an entrepreneur, expanded my horizons, and served me and my clients extremely well over the years.

“So, too has my fluency in multiple languages. I can hold conversations in English, Spanish, German and Italian — and this has been very fortunate in a market like Sarasota, which attracts a truly global group of luxury buyers. To be able to assist them in their own dialect has been a great way to build trust and gain repeat business.”

When Viteri first moved from the Washington, D.C. area to Sarasota over 30 years ago, he was bullish on the one-of-a-kind opportunities that the area offered in terms of lifestyle and value. “As someone who has always been multilingual and multidisciplinary in my work, I soon realized I was in the right place because of its incredible diversity,” he notes.

Concentrate on delighting your loyal clients

“Never take your clients for granted,” Viteri advises. “I serve my clients with integrity and to the best of my ability, because that’s what they hired me to do.”

It’s a philosophy that’s paid off handsomely. Not only have Viteri’s clients repeatedly ranked him as “Best in Client Satisfaction”, but it was ultimately because of their constant promotion and support of his business that he ended up being named a NAHREP Top 250 agent.

Ensuring client success can provide you with a North Star — something constant and meaningful to keep your eyes on even as the real estate market, the economy and the world continues to shift around you. “At many moments throughout my career, it has felt like the sky is falling,” says Viteri. “But the one thing that never changes is the need to keep exceeding my clients’ expectations, and as long as I dedicate myself to that, everything else settles as it should.”

A global reach is the greatest resource of all

There are many tools, systems and solutions out there to help real estate professionals make their operations, marketing initiatives, communications, and transactions more efficient. But nothing will serve ambitious agents better than trusted brand recognition and access to an international network of colleges and clients.

“If you have that, then you already have the greatest sales, marketing and communication platform imaginable. And that’s what I have as an affiliate of Sotheby’s International Realty,” says Viteri.

“No other brand that I know of is as committed to delivering top-notch experiences — for buyers and sellers, as well as agents themselves. It’s the sort of platform you can build on indefinitely to create a business more successful than you ever thought possible.”

