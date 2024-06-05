At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

From the latest market insights to agent basics, Inman Access equips you with the knowledge you need to thrive and advance your real estate career.

Sterling Caporale, the mastermind behind Ninth Ambition and strategist for the luxury market, shares the secret to becoming a more attractive and effective communicator. Tune in to this featured Inman Access class and learn the essential social skills that will help you relate to your clients, close more deals and maintain strong, referral-generating relationships.

Elevate your people skills and, in turn, boost your client base and your business. Watch the class above, plus gain access to fresh content added weekly, with Inman Access.

Watch now