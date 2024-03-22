Join the movement at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30 – Aug. 1! Seize the moment to take charge of the next era in real estate. Through immersive experiences, innovative formats and an unparalleled lineup of speakers, this gathering becomes more than a conference — it becomes a collaborative force shaping the future of our industry. Secure your tickets now!

Grow your real estate expertise with Inman Access, the ultimate tool for industry professionals. Gain exclusive access to top-notch insights, market trends and expert analysis that will propel your business to new heights.

One of the most successful real estate agents in the country, Kirsten Jordan, shares the intersection between career life and personal life. How does she do it all? In this candid conversation, Jordan outlines the keys to successful leadership in all aspects of life. Learn tactics about prioritization, goal setting, outsourcing and support techniques, and more.

If you’re striving to conquer leadership in your business and at home, dive into this class to learn how to elevate your success. Explore the video above, plus a collection of other video resources to expand your knowledge and skills, with Inman Access.

Watch Now