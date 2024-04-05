Join the movement at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30 – Aug. 1! Seize the moment to take charge of the next era in real estate. Through immersive experiences, innovative formats and an unparalleled lineup of speakers, this gathering becomes more than a conference — it becomes a collaborative force shaping the future of our industry. Secure your tickets now!

Inman Access classes are a great way to stay up to date on the latest trends in the industry. Watchable on any device and at any time, you can expand your knowledge as a real estate professional and stay ahead of the competition.

In today’s featured video, we’ll take a deep dive into the importance of communicating your value proposition to buyers in today’s market.

Dana Cadena, Lifestyle International Realty, sits down with Chelsea Hamre, RE/MAX; Julia Boland, The Corcoran Group; and DJ Ten Hoeve of Keller Williams for a deep dive into communicating the value you bring to each and every transaction, especially when it comes to buyer representation.

What are the best ways to pitch to a buyer and describe your unique value proposition? Dive into this dynamic conversation and learn key tactics to level up your game.

Stay ahead of the curve with Inman Access. With new classes launching weekly, Inman Access ensures you’re always informed on the latest industry trends. Plus, gain actionable insights to drive growth and sharpen your skills.

Watch Now