Ben Bray & Associates, a 27-year-old Tennessee brokerage, is the sixth to join Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate in 2024. The Lafayette-based brokerage boasts 28 agents across two offices.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has added a new Tennessee affiliate, according to an announcement on Thursday. The Lafayette-based brokerage, Ben Bray & Associates, has served homebuyers and homesellers throughout Middle Tennessee and South Central Kentucky for 27 years.

“We’re fully committed to our clients, and their best interests are always what guides our decisions – that’s what led us to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate,” broker-owner Ben Bray said in a statement. “We’ve developed over 100 years of knowledge helping our friends, families and neighbors with all of their real estate wants and needs, but we know that we can still elevate our services even further.”

Bray founded Ben Bray & Associates with a focus on commercial land and farm sales alongside traditional residential transactions and property auctions. The brokerage has two offices in Lafayette and Gallatin near the Tennessee-Kentucky border and is known for their support of several charities including Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Waymakers.

Bray and his wife, Katie, said their new affiliation with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate will enable them to offer better training, education and technological support to their 28 agents.

“It’s never been about being everyone’s real estate provider, it’s been about being the real estate provider that can help with everything,” Bray said. “Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate can provide our company with the training, infrastructure, and support we need to finally be able to dedicate 100 percent of our efforts to the clients, instead of micromanaging day-to-day responsibilities.”

“Our reputation means everything to us, and as native Volunteers, we understand that many of our clients feel the same,” added Katie, who is an affiliate broker and co-broker/owner. “To be able to maintain that reputation while adding state-of-the-art systems, services and infrastructure is an opportunity that we knew we couldn’t pass up.”

BGHRE President Ginger Wilcox said Ben Bray & Associates is an invaluable addition to the brokerage’s network due to the “consistent growth” and “excellent reputation” Bray has built over the past quarter decade.

“It’s always exciting to welcome a company with a strong, long-lasting reputation into the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network,” she said. “We’re excited to partner with Ben and his team to further their brand reach and enhance the resources they can offer to their agents. With his network, knowledge, and the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand tools, systems and services, we can’t wait to see what the future holds for his brokerage.”

This is the sixth affiliate BGHRE has added this year.

Email Marian McPherson