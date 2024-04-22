Amid an industrywide recruitment war, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has secured its largest contract renewal of 2024 with Atlanta-based BHGRE Metro Brokers. The 45-year-old brokerage is the second-largest franchise in the BHGRE network, with more than 2,400 agents across 27 offices. In 2023, BHGRE Metro Brokers closed 4,738 transactions worth $1.665 billion, a performance that earned it a top 200 ranking on Real Trends’ 2024 transaction sides and volume lists.

The 45-year-old brokerage is the second-largest franchise in the BHGRE network, with more than 2,400 agents across 27 offices. In 2023, BHGRE Metro Brokers closed 4,738 transactions worth $1.665 billion, a performance that earned it a top 200 ranking on Real Trends’ 2024 transaction sides and volume lists.

Metro Brokers CEO Kevin Levent said BGHRE’s world-class technology and unique connection to the Better Homes and Gardens retail and publishing network led to his decision to stay.

“We also benefit from being part of a network of like-minded real estate professionals who are able to provide their unique insights and expand our view and understanding of the ever-evolving industry,” Levent said in a written statement. “Of course, we leverage our unique differentiator as a lifestyle brand that is not only trusted and respected but relevant to consumers 365 days of the year to build lasting relationships with our clients. No other real estate brand has that advantage.”

BHGRE President Ginger Wilcox said Levent’s decision to stay is significant since he was one of the first brokers to join after the brand’s launch in 2009.

“Kevin has long been known for his innovative and forward-thinking approach to the business,” Wilcox said in a written statement. “While he is not afraid to try new things to further the growth and success of his company, he is equally committed to staying the course with the tried and true.”

“As one of the very first brokers to join the relaunched Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network in 2009, Kevin’s leadership in our network has been invaluable, and we are honored that Kevin has reaffirmed his commitment to the brand for another 10 years,” she added. “We look forward to the company’s continued success as a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate affiliate.”

In a phone call with Inman, Wilcox highlighted BHGRE’s relationship with Dotdash Meredith, the owner of sister brand Better Homes and Gardens magazine. Wilcox said BHGRE has leveraged invaluable consumer insights gleaned from Better Homes and Gardens to maintain a strong connection with today’s buyers and sellers.

“Brokers and agents need listings, and we have brand awareness on a global level. It makes it much easier to be able to get access to those consumers,” she said. “We’re looking to deepen our relationship with Better Homes and Gardens and Dotdash Meredith. They reach nearly 15 million readers every month, and having that brand awareness and support behind us makes a significant difference.”

“Now more than ever, we’re in a situation where consumer trust continues to be eroded, and having a trusted brand that sits in people’s homes day in and day out, really makes a big difference,” she added.

Wilcox said Levent’s renewal proves BHGRE is making the right decisions, including hiring Christina Balas as the new vice president of servicing and operations. Balas, a former Coldwell Banker Commercial exec, will spearhead the brand’s market growth strategy and improve affiliate performance, satisfaction and engagement.

“Christina Balas coming in is a great asset to the brand. She has deep experience not only within the industry but also within the Anywhere family,” she said. “She’ll be heavily focused on continuing to expand our value proposition and ensure that we’re delivering a high level of service to all of our affiliates and our agents.”

“We continue to advocate on behalf of the agents and brokers in our industry, which has been something that is very, very helpful in this current market climate and an area where we continue to focus at Better Homes and Gardens,” she added.

