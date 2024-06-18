At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

What do ‘Survivor,’ beer and space factories all have in common?

In the ever-evolving real estate market, staying ahead of trends and gaining fresh perspectives are crucial for success. Inman Connect Las Vegas, taking place July 30-Aug. 1, is the event where industry professionals gather to do just that.

This year, we’re bringing together an eclectic mix of speakers from various fields, each with unique insights to offer. From reality TV stars and top-tier real estate agents to tech innovators and marketing gurus, our speakers will provide you with actionable strategies to thrive in today’s competitive environment.

Imagine learning negotiation tactics from a “Survivor” contestant, branding tips from a craft beer marketer, and futuristic visions from a space industry pioneer.

These diverse experiences are all designed to help you not just survive but excel in the current market. Get ready to be inspired and equipped with the tools you need to elevate your business.

Here’s a glimpse at some of the standout speakers you can expect to see at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

Quintavius Burdette

Real estate associate, REMAX Experts

Quintavius Burdette, better known as “Q,” is making major strides both on and off the screen. Recently celebrated for his energetic personality and 6th place finish on the latest season of “Survivor,” Q is also a powerhouse in the real estate sector, ranking as the No. 2 RE/MAX agent in the country.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, Q will share invaluable lessons from his reality TV experience and provide tactical tips on how he climbed to the top of the industry. Don’t miss the chance to learn from Q’s dynamic blend of entertainment and real estate expertise.

Kamini Lane

CEO, Coldwell Banker Realty

Kamini Lane is making waves as the CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty, leading 55,000 agents across 600 offices. Named one of LA’s most influential people, Kamini brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Inman Connect Las Vegas.

With over 20 years in marketing, communications, and operations, and an MBA from Harvard, Kamini will offer deep insights into luxury market strategies and brand development. Her session is a must-attend for those looking to elevate their real estate business to new heights.

Delian Asparouhov

Partner, Founders Fund

Delian Asparouhov, partner at Founders Fund and co-founder of Varda Space Industries (building the world’s first space factories) will be in Vegas next month for Inman Connect.

As an investor in disruptive technologies, Delian will share invaluable insights on how emerging innovations are set to revolutionize the real estate industry. This is a unique opportunity to learn from one of the leading minds in tech and investment.

In his dynamic session, you’ll gain an understanding of the roadmap for the first space factories, their potential impacts on the future of cities, and how cutting-edge technologies will shape the future of real estate.

Nick Mallory

Brand director, Boneyard Beer at Deschutes Brewery

Nick Mallory, AKA the #MarketingGuy and #BeerGuy, is taking the stage at Inman Connect Las Vegas to share his insights on building your brand and standing out in a sea of sameness by leveraging simplicity.

With over 14 years of experience in marketing craft beer, Nick has a proven track record in spearheading teams and launching new products. He knows how to promote any product by making it meaningful and interesting. Take notes in Nick’s session to learn better tactics to market your business.

Ben Belack

Founder, Ben Belack Group at The Agency

Ben Belack, recognized by Forbes, WSJ, LA Times, Variety, and now Netflix, is a show-stopping professional in the real estate business, curating over a billion dollars in sales.

With over a decade of experience, Ben’s client list is stacked with names from the entertainment, technology, and professional sports industries, as well as several billionaire repeat clients. His career trajectory, starting in hospitality at age 14, equipped him with an innate and unrivaled approach to service, which seamlessly transitioned to the luxury real estate sector.

Attendees can glean invaluable insights from Ben on driving sales at both Inman Connect Las Vegas and Luxury Connect.

