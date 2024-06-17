At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Today, continuing its tradition of honoring excellence across the residential housing industry, Inman announced the 2024 Best of Finance Award winners, celebrating those leading the way in mortgage and financial services.



With a remarkable lineup of over 150 winners, the 2024 Best of Finance award recipients have distinguished themselves through their unwavering commitment to innovation, exceptional service, and measurable impact on the residential lending industry. Their leadership is reshaping the mortgage space, benefiting both professionals and consumers alike.

The complete list of honorees was published earlier today on Inman’s website.



“This year, Inman continues to highlight the extraordinary achievements of professionals who are setting new standards in the mortgage and financial services sectors of the real estate industry,” said Emily Paquette, Inman CEO. “Their relentless pursuit of excellence and dedication to improving community services is what truly sets them apart.”



Highlights from this year’s honorees include:

Nicole Beattie, CEO, Amrock

Mark Michael, Managing Director, Head of Mortgage Finance, Bank of America

Mark O’Donovan, CEO of Home Lending, Chase

Priscilla Almodovar, CEO and President, Fannie Mae

Bruce Van Suan, CEO, Citizens Bank

Varun Krishna, CEO, Rocket Companies

Mat Ishbia, Chairman, President and CEO, United Wholesale Mortgage

View the complete list of 2024 Best of Finance winners.

Information on Inman’s full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards.

Questions about Inman’s real estate awards programs should be directed to awards@inman.com.