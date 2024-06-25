California-based Peg King and Jeremy King, who did $45 million in volume last year, are joining LivXplore Real Estate & Lifestyle.

Amid an extremely busy week for high-profile recruiting in Northern California, boutique agency LivXplore Real Estate & Lifestyle announced that it just picked up a prominent mother-son agent duo from Coldwell Banker.

Peg King and Jeremy King

Peg King and Jeremy King are based in Petaluma, a city in Sonoma County at the north end of the Bay Area. According to a statement, the duo have been top agents in Petaluma since 1996 and last year did $45 million in sales volume.

The statement adds that “in the middle of the shifting tides of the industry, top agents like Peg and Jeremy are making moves to align themselves with other top agents and independent brokerages.”

LivXplore Real Estate & Lifestyle is a boutique agency that is powered by Side. Sean Payne and Nieves Di Martini founded the agency in 2022 after leaving Compass. According to the statement, the boutique “notched $44.9 million in volume in 2023.”

The Kings’ move to LivXplore comes amid intense competition for top agent talent — competition that has intensified thanks to a slower market. With fewer transactions to go around, ambitious brands have shifted greater attention toward top agents with a proven track record of closing deals in leaner times.

That trend has been on full display over the last several days in Sonoma County, which is the heart of California’s wine country. In addition to the Kings’ move to LivXplore, Coldwell Banker picked up a top agent last week and a high-performing team this week in the same region.

Coldwell Banker
