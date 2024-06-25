The Sonoma County-based Prosper Team brings five agents to Coldwell Banker — and joins the brand just days after another high-performing industry pro made a similar move.

Just days after bottling up a top agent in California’s wine country, Coldwell Banker announced this week that it has done it again, in this case recruiting the top-performing Prosper Team.

Adam Menconi leads the five-person team, which will now work out of Coldwell Banker’s Santa Rosa — Bicentennial office in Sonoma County. According to a statement from Coldwell Banker, the team closed 79 transactions, for a total of $57.5 million in volume, last year. The team has done more than $600 million in volume over the last 11 years, the statement adds.

Prior to joining Coldwell Banker, the Prosper Team was an independent brokerage operating under the name Prosper Real Estate.

In the statement, Menconi said that his team provides “concierge-level service” and that he is “excited to combine our expertise with Coldwell Banker’s strong brand name and top-tier marketing resources.”

Sonoma County is the heart of California’s wine country. It’s also the same area in which Coldwell Banker successfully recruited agent Rob Sullivan. The company announced Sullivan’s move to the brand last week.

Both recruiting victories come amid intense competition for top agent talent. Though competition among brokerages and franchisors has always existed, the slower market of the last several years has focused more attention on top-performers who have a proven track record in leaner times.

In the case of this week’s recruiting victory, Coldwell Banker leadership celebrated the Prosper Team’s arrival.

“Agents and teams like the Prosper Team turn to Coldwell Banker to bolster their growth,” Tom Kemper, managing broker of the Santa Rosa – Bicentennial office, said in the statement. “We have the size and scale to offer extensive referral opportunities, access to a top-notch luxury program and a brand name that resonates with home buyers and sellers.

“I am proud to welcome the Prosper Team to be part of the Santa Rosa office and I look forward to helping them take their successful business to new heights.”

