By providing comprehensive support and fostering a culture of continuous improvement, Manny Solis writes, teams empower their agents to excel in a competitive market while delivering exceptional service to their clients.

If you lack confidence in your leadership abilities, it can create an environment of uncertainty and low morale. Agents want to feel assured that their leader can navigate challenges, make sound decisions and steer the team toward success. Without confident leadership, potential team members may doubt the stability and direction of your team.

A confident leader provides direction and instills confidence in their team members. Leaders who communicate their vision clearly and rally the team around common goals can significantly enhance motivation and commitment. Conversely, if agents perceive indecisiveness or lack of direction, it can lead to disengagement and a lack of trust in the leadership, which is detrimental to team cohesion and performance.

It’s crucial to invest in your development as a leader to build and demonstrate confident leadership. Seek mentorship from experienced leaders, participate in leadership development programs, and continuously seek feedback from your team.

Gallup finds that a manager having one meaningful conversation per week with each team member develops high-performance relationships more than any other leadership activity.

By being approachable, supportive and transparent, you can show that you are committed to your team’s success. Building trust and respect with your team will create a more attractive and stable environment for potential new members and it will make retaining existing members for your team a much easier task. Correct the following problems to improve your odds of keeping team members onboard.

1. Lack of confident leadership

To address this issue of lack of confident leadership, consider implementing the following steps:

Invest in leadership training

Whether that’s Workman Success, Dale Cargenie, Buffini Training, Tom Ferry, or whomever, the point is to develop your leadership style outside of your personal experiences in the market.

Communicate clearly and consistently

If your agents don’t have clear expectations and standards while serving on your team, then the fault is not on them but on you. Create an onboarding process or team agreement outside of an ICA (Independent Contractor Agreement) that empowers them to know the standards and culture of excellence you envision your team demonstrating.

By implementing these strategies, you can develop into a more confident leader, capable of inspiring and guiding your team effectively. This will create a more attractive and stable environment for current and potential agents, enhancing overall team performance and satisfaction.

2. Insufficient training and professional development

Real estate is an ever-evolving field, making continuous learning crucial for success. According to a 2022 National Association of Realtors (NAR) survey, 87 percent of real estate professionals believe continuous education is essential for career advancement. Agents desire to be part of a team that invests in their professional development. More robust training programs or opportunities for agents to enhance their skills and knowledge can be a significant deterrent, decreasing motivation and performance.

To address this issue, develop a comprehensive training and mentorship program catering to new and experienced agents. Regular workshops, seminars, and access to industry-leading resources can significantly enhance their capabilities. According to the same NAR survey, teams with structured training programs reported a 20 percent higher retention rate of agents. Additionally, providing opportunities for agents to learn from seasoned professionals through mentorship can foster a supportive and growth-oriented environment.

Investing in professional development improves agent performance and cultivates a culture of continuous improvement within your team. This commitment to growth and support helps retain talented agents and ensures they remain competitive and motivated in the fast-paced real estate market. According to a study by the Association for Talent Development, companies that prioritize training and development see a 24 percent increase in profit margins.

Limited support and resources

Real estate agents face a multifaceted workload that spans client relationships, marketing efforts, and administrative duties. According to recent surveys, such as those conducted by the National Association of Realtors (NAR), 45 percent of agents feel overwhelmed by the administrative aspects of their roles. This underscores the critical need for robust operational and marketing support within real estate teams. With adequate resources, agents may be able to deliver optimal performance and service to their clients.

To effectively address these challenges, real estate agencies should prioritize establishing a comprehensive support infrastructure. This infrastructure should encompass administrative assistance, marketing professionals, and access to advanced technology tools. By implementing CRM systems, marketing automation platforms, and lead generation services, agencies can significantly enhance an agent’s ability to manage client relationships and streamline workflow.

Nurturing CRM databases through dedicated Inside Sales Agents (ISAs) can further strengthen a team’s operational framework. ISAs specialize in managing and nurturing leads within CRM databases, ensuring that potential clients receive personalized attention and timely follow-ups. This proactive approach enhances client engagement and maximizes the conversion potential of leads, thereby driving overall sales performance.

While real estate agents face substantial challenges balancing their responsibilities, teams can mitigate these pressures by investing in robust operational support, leveraging advanced technology and utilizing specialized roles like ISAs to nurture CRM databases. By providing comprehensive support and fostering a culture of continuous improvement, teams empower their agents to excel in a competitive market while delivering exceptional service to their clients.

Manny Solis currently serves as a Partner Success Manager at Side, enabling him to be a strategic adviser to many of the top real estate teams nationwide. Connect with Solis on Linkedin.