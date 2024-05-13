From neglecting digital platforms to disregarding personal branding, Side’s Manny Solis writes, here are five critical rookie mistakes that often derail real estate marketing campaigns.

In the fiercely competitive realm of real estate, mastering the art of marketing is not just a valuable skill — it’s the decisive factor between a property languishing on the market and a swift, successful sale. Yet, even the most ambitious Realtors can find their efforts hamstrung by avoidable errors.

Ignoring digital presence

In an era where homebuyers start their property search online, neglecting digital presence is not just a mistake, it’s a cardinal sin. Consider this: According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), 93 percent of homebuyers use the Internet as their primary research tool.

Despite this, many new Realtors need to pay more attention to the power of platforms like social media, search engines and real estate websites. Establishing a solid online presence is not just an opportunity, it’s a necessity to avoid missing out on many potential clients.

Solution: Invest time and resources in creating a robust digital marketing strategy. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Identify your target audience and their preferred digital platforms. Create a user-friendly website that showcases your listings and services. Maintain active profiles on popular social media platforms and engage with your audience regularly. Optimize your website and social media content for search engines to ensure visibility to prospective buyers

Neglecting target audience research

Effective marketing hinges on understanding the needs and preferences of the target audience. However, many inexperienced Realtors must thoroughly research their target demographic. With a clear understanding of their audience’s demographics, interests and behavior, Realtors can save resources on effective marketing tactics.

Solution: Focus on the target audience you seek to engage with the most over the next 12-24 months.

Take the time to research and analyze the demographics of your target market. Use tools like surveys, market reports and analytics to gather insights into potential clients’ preferences and behaviors. Tailor marketing strategies to align with the needs and interests of the target audience.

Lack of consistent branding

Branding is essential for establishing credibility and recognition in the competitive real estate industry. Unfortunately, many realtors lack experience and overlook the importance of consistent branding across all marketing channels. According to one study, consistent branding across all platforms can increase revenue by up to 23 percent. Inconsistent branding dilutes brand identity and makes it difficult for clients to recognize and remember the realtor.

Solution: Develop a cohesive branding strategy that includes elements such as logo, color palette, typography and tone of voice. Ensure that branding guidelines are followed consistently across all marketing materials, including websites, social media posts, email newsletters and print collateral.

Overlooking personal networking

While digital marketing is crucial in today’s real estate landscape, personal networking should be addressed. Many Realtors must pay more attention to online channels and face-to-face interactions with potential clients and industry professionals. According to a study, 80 percent of professionals say that networking is essential for generating new business. Building relationships through networking events, open houses and community involvement can be invaluable for generating leads and referrals.

Solution: Allocate time for networking activities and attend industry events, local community gatherings and professional associations. Cultivate genuine connections with clients, fellow real estate professionals, lenders, contractors and other stakeholders in the industry.

Failure to adapt and innovate

The real estate market is constantly evolving and successful Realtors must be adaptable and innovative in their marketing approach. Unfortunately, some Realtors start off with outdated marketing tactics and fail to embrace new technologies and trends. This reluctance to adapt can hinder their ability to stay competitive and attract clients in a rapidly changing landscape.

Solution: Stay informed about emerging trends, technologies and best practices in real estate marketing. According to a study, Realtors who use video in their marketing see 49 percent more revenue growth. Experiment with new tools and strategies, such as virtual tours, drone photography, video marketing and AI-powered chatbots, to enhance the client experience and differentiate yourself from competitors.

Final thoughts

Steering clear of these rookie mistakes, inexperienced Realtors can significantly enhance their marketing effectiveness, paving the way for remarkable success in the competitive real estate industry.

Prioritizing digital presence, conducting thorough audience research, maintaining consistent branding, nurturing personal networks and embracing innovation are the stepping stones to long-term growth and profitability, instilling a sense of hope and motivation in every rookie realtor.

Manny Solis currently serves as a Partner Success Manager at Side, enabling him to be a strategic adviser to many of the top real estate teams nationwide. Connect with Solis on Linkedin.