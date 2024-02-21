Texas-based franchisor Keller Williams has launched a new certification course with Coursera, the U.S.’s biggest open online course provider. The KW Real Estate Agent Professional Certificate course prepares users to build or improve their real estate skills in two to four months, based on how fast they complete the 124-hour curriculum.

“Two powerhouses in education — Keller Williams and Coursera — are joining forces to empower individuals to build rewarding careers in real estate,” Keller Williams University Senior Director Meredith Maples said in a written statement. “This is one of the most comprehensive foundational real estate education programs available on the market today.”

Coursera Chief Content Officer Marni Baker Stein added, “This program provides an accessible entry point for anyone interested in the industry. Keller Williams’ top agents teach you exactly what it’s like to be a real estate agent, help you master the skills you need to succeed, and provide a pathway to a fulfilling career.”

The course includes five lessons on the principles of real estate, sales fundamentals, establishing client relationships with buyers and sellers, and how to manage a real estate business.

Maples, VP of Strategic Content Jay Papasan, VP of MAPS Coaching Jen Davis, KSCORE and KW Prep Dean Molly De Matos, KW North Central Region Director Dennis Russell and KW Head of Inclusion and Belonging Julia Lashay will lead the lessons, which include videos, readings, assessments and hands-on projects.

The course is included for free with Coursera Plus, Coursera’s premium subscription option. Coursera Plus costs $59 per month or $399 per year. The annual subscription comes with a 14-day money-back guarantee, and the monthly subscription comes with a seven-day free trial.

After a user completes the course, they can add the certificate to their LinkedIn profile and continue training through the Keller Successful Career Opportunities in Real Estate program. Keller Williams launched KSCORE in 2021 with Kaplan, one of the globe’s biggest educational and training services companies.

KSCORE provides a free, state-specific pre-licensing curriculum for aspiring agents. Students have six months to complete the KSCORE coursework and pass the licensing exams for their state.

More than 4,000 users have already signed up for the self-led course, which starts today.

“The KW Real Estate Agent Professional Certificate caters to aspiring individuals and licensed agents, offering essential foundational training for success in an industry that provides limitless opportunity,” Maples said.

