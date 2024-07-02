The deal will allow Matterport tours to accompany listing pages, with the dimensions and square footage of each property autofilled in a bid to reduce the risk of faulty data entry, executives say.

Two months after its acquisition by CoStar, 3D mapping company Matterport has forged a partnership with FBS, a multiple listing service software provider known for its Flexmls marketing solution, executives announced Thursday.

In addition to it fueling use and adoption of Matterport products, the partnership will allow Matterport tours to accompany listing pages and users to upload media captured through its AI-fueled Property Intelligence tool, according to executives. An update allowing the dimensions and square footage of each property to autofill will dramatically reduce the risk of faulty data entry and increase the overall quality of information, FBS CEO Michael Wurzer said.

“This integration provides the license terms needed to include this rich content in our customers’ MLS compilations, enabling them to remain the premier source of real estate data and media in their markets — meaningful innovation that benefits real estate practitioners and consumers,” he said. “Our customers have been manually adding Matterport digital twins to Flexmls for years and, on the surface, this integration simply makes what they’re already doing easier.”

FBS’s Flexmls is a widely known and deployed backend for multiple listing services, powering search in web and mobile environments with an array of supporting resources for branded IDX feeds and portal experiences, floor plans and APIs to further power home search products.

In keeping with its strategy of expansion through partnerships and direct offers, Matterport last year rolled out its Digital Pro program featuring its most popular home-tour product and boasting dollhouse views, high-end still photos, static 2D floor plans and a preview reels — all delivered within two business days.

“Our 3D digital twin technology set the industry standard for the virtual tour, and now we’re automatically delivering precise property information to Flexmls customers for any type of property anywhere in the world,” Matterport CEO and Chairman RJ Pittman said in the statement on Thursday.

“Our advancements in AI, automation and property insights, when combined with our partnership with FBS,” Pittman added, “offer a solution that saves time by automating property data entry, enabling FBS’s customers to better serve their clients with efficiency and ease.”

