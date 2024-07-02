The deal will allow Matterport tours to accompany listing pages, with the dimensions and square footage of each property autofilled in a bid to reduce the risk of faulty data entry, executives say.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Two months after its acquisition by CoStar, 3D mapping company Matterport has forged a partnership with FBS, a multiple listing service software provider known for its Flexmls marketing solution, executives announced Thursday.

In addition to it fueling use and adoption of Matterport products, the partnership will allow Matterport tours to accompany listing pages and users to upload media captured through its AI-fueled Property Intelligence tool, according to executives. An update allowing the dimensions and square footage of each property to autofill will dramatically reduce the risk of faulty data entry and increase the overall quality of information, FBS CEO Michael Wurzer said.

“This integration provides the license terms needed to include this rich content in our customers’ MLS compilations, enabling them to remain the premier source of real estate data and media in their markets — meaningful innovation that benefits real estate practitioners and consumers,” he said. “Our customers have been manually adding Matterport digital twins to Flexmls for years and, on the surface, this integration simply makes what they’re already doing easier.”

FBS’s Flexmls is a widely known and deployed backend for multiple listing services, powering search in web and mobile environments with an array of supporting resources for branded IDX feeds and portal experiences, floor plans and APIs to further power home search products.

In keeping with its strategy of expansion through partnerships and direct offers, Matterport last year rolled out its Digital Pro program featuring its most popular home-tour product and boasting dollhouse views, high-end still photos, static 2D floor plans and a preview reels — all delivered within two business days.

“Our 3D digital twin technology set the industry standard for the virtual tour, and now we’re automatically delivering precise property information to Flexmls customers for any type of property anywhere in the world,” Matterport CEO and Chairman RJ Pittman said in the statement on Thursday.

“Our advancements in AI, automation and property insights, when combined with our partnership with FBS,” Pittman added, “offer a solution that saves time by automating property data entry, enabling FBS’s customers to better serve their clients with efficiency and ease.”

Email Craig Rowe

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×