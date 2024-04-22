Matterport creates “digital twins” of buildings and spaces and has been on an aggressive expansion path as buyers seek to view properties online while shopping.

CoStar is set to continue its rapid expansion as it announced on Monday it would acquire Matterport.

CoStar bought all of Matterport’s outstanding shares for $5.50 each, representing a value of $2.1 billion. Stockholders will get $2.75 per share in cash and $2.75 in shares of CoStar Group. Matterport’s board of directors unanimously approved the deal, which is expected to be finalized this year.

“I look forward to welcoming Matterport to the CoStar Group family and believe that we will be stronger together, in pursuit of our common mission,” CoStar CEO Andy Florance said in a statement. “The world has changed and today a Matterport is the new open house or property tour.”

Matterport has been on its own expansion path as it leaned into buyers’ desire to view digital versions of homes while browsing real estate online. It has marketed its services as a way for Realtors to enhance listings and sell properties faster and for more money.

