Navigating market disruptions: Strategies for resilience and growth

With market volatility and economic shifts, staying resilient is crucial. Andy Florance, founder and CEO of CoStar, known for his insightful and candid discussions, will dive into data-driven strategies and tech innovations that can help real estate professionals thrive. This session will provide the foresight you need to navigate the market confidently.

State of the market: What agents need to know

Understanding the current market dynamics is key to making informed decisions. Glenn Kelman, CEO of Redfin, will share his expertise on interest rates, housing affordability and market expectations. This session will arm you with the knowledge necessary to guide your clients effectively.

The relatable effect

In a world where personal connections matter more than ever, Rachel de Alto, chief matchmaker at MatchGroup, will teach you how to enhance your communication skills. Learn to connect with anyone, anywhere and build stronger relationships with your clients.

To infinity and beyond: Advice from out of this world

Delian Asparouhov, partner at Founders Fund, will explore the cutting-edge tech trends that are set to transform the real estate industry. From space factories to next-gen advancements, discover how these innovations will impact your business and the future of real estate.

Mortgage mayhem

With fluctuating mortgage rates, understanding the lending landscape is critical. Frank Martell, CEO of LoanDepot, will provide insights into navigating mortgage rates and the factors driving LoanDepot’s success. Learn what these trends mean for you and your clients.

What it takes to thrive – and survive – in this industry

Top-performing agent Quintavius “Q” Burdette, fresh from his success on Survivor, will share valuable lessons on thriving in the competitive real estate market. His unique experiences will provide you with strategies to elevate your real estate game.

The reality of value proposition and portals

Damian Eales, CEO of Realtor.com, will discuss the evolving role of online portals, competition and consumer attention in real estate. Gain insights into how to leverage these platforms to enhance your value proposition.

The future of market innovation

Join proptech entrepreneurs and visionaries in a session moderated by Clelia Peters as they explore the evolving landscape of real estate ownership and market innovation. This session will highlight the latest trends and future opportunities.

Faster, higher, stronger: Bringing the Olympic ethos to your work

Olympian Dominique Dawes will share her insights on applying the mindset of competitive grit to your real estate career. Learn how to bring the Olympic ethos to your work and achieve extraordinary results.

Lights, camera, action: Reality TV and real estate

Hear from reality TV stars as they share their experiences and discuss the impact of media exposure on the real estate industry. This session offers a unique perspective on the intersection of media and real estate.

