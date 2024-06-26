At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

In real estate, every connection counts. Your next client might be someone you meet on the subway, at an event or online.

The good news is the digital age has gifted us with great tools to forge relationships and nurture leads. However, merely going through the motions won’t likely bring you the kinds of valuable leads and networking you’re looking for.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR JUNE

You need to heartfully engage to really connect with your audience. Here are some innovative strategies to help you stand out and truly connect with your online network.

Be authentic

It might sound cliche, but being yourself is one of the most powerful things you can do online. People are looking to connect with others — to relate to them in an authentic way that goes beyond the surface level. You have the opportunity to create those genuine connections by staying true to yourself and leveraging your voice.

I’ve tried to do so throughout my career — whether on social media or reality TV — and what I’ve learned is that honesty and vulnerability will get you far.

Make a great first impression

Make sure your online strategy results in a great first impression. Upon a quick glance at your social media accounts or email marketing, your audience should get the message that you’re in real estate and should also get the vibe of who you are and what your style is — it’s about hitting the messaging of your professional expertise and yourself as a person.

Make sure you keep your profiles up-to-date and fresh. High-quality photos and compelling copy matter!

Leverage the power of content marketing

Quality content is king in the digital realm — your audience is seeking content that adds value to their lives, whether that’s information or entertainment. Think about what content would resonate with them, and integrate it into your content calendar.

Whether it’s a blog post about market trends, video tours of properties, or infographics detailing the buying process, figure out what information they are seeking and provide it to them. If you hit the mark, you’ll build trust with them, and they’ll come back for more.

Make it a 2-way conversation

Engagement is not just about posting content; it’s also about inciting interaction. Respond promptly to comments and messages, ask questions your audience can respond to, and show genuine interest in their needs and feedback. Engaging in conversations helps build stronger relationships and the connections they are seeking.

Don’t forget about email marketing

Email is still important. I recommend sending out regular newsletters with market updates, new listings, valuable tips, plus a peek into your life and passions, too. Be consistent with it and customize it to your particular goals, brand voice, look and feel.

Be willing to adapt

Engagement strategies should be dynamic, so monitor your analytics and adapt when necessary. What types of content resonate most with your audience? What is missing the mark? Based on this feedback, be willing to adapt your strategy to improve your online presence.

If you’re not gleaning engagement, it’s OK. Engaging with your online network is not a one-time effort but a continuous process, so keep working at it. Remember, meaningful connections are at the heart of it all, so be creative, be yourself and be present.