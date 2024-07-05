Luxury Connect is a hand-curated event featuring the world’s top producing agents and brokers. In addition to a full-day of thought-provoking content designed to elevate your high touch service and business, Luxury Connect provides an exclusive and intimate setting to build your referral network. Join us.

The real estate industry is evolving, and luxury real estate is no exception. With shifts in market dynamics, buyer preferences and the rise of innovative technologies, staying ahead requires more than just experience; it demands continuous learning and networking with the best in the business. This is your opportunity to do exactly that.

That’s why Inman Luxury Connect is the must-attend event for elite agents and brokers this summer.

Why attend Luxury Connect?

Gain unmatched insights from industry leaders

Luxury Connect is a hand-curated event featuring some of the world’s top-producing agents and brokers. You’ll hear from experts who have mastered the luxury market and are ready to share their insights on trends, strategies and opportunities.

Key sessions include:

View from the Top: The Future of Luxury Real Estate: Dive into emerging trends and market predictions with industry legends.

Triumphs & Lessons Learned from Industry Power Players: Hear hard-earned lessons and success stories from top cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Atlanta.

The Psychology of Luxury: Understand the emotional drive behind high-end purchases, and learn to better connect with luxury clients.

Expand your network

Luxury Connect provides an exclusive and intimate setting to build your referral network. The event is designed for high-touch service and business, offering numerous opportunities to connect with fellow elite agents and brokers.

Networking highlights:

Networking breakfasts: Start your day with coffee, a continental breakfast and valuable conversations with peers.

Start your day with coffee, a continental breakfast and valuable conversations with peers. Off-site activities: Participate in small group breakout sessions and exclusive luxury experiences, tailored to your interests and designed to foster meaningful connections.

Elevate your marketing and sales strategies

Marketing and selling luxury properties require a unique approach. At Luxury Connect, you’ll learn from the best on how to refine your strategies and deliver exceptional service to high-net-worth clients.

Marketing and sales highlights:

Marketing to the Modern Millionaire: Discover the dos and don’ts of creative marketing campaigns and storytelling for luxury listings.

Discover the dos and don’ts of creative marketing campaigns and storytelling for luxury listings. Crafting Your Competitive Advantage: Learn strategies to personalize your approach and equip your clients with confidence throughout the buying or selling process.

Meet the experts

Join us at the Aria Resort and Casino to hear from industry leaders such as:

Ben Belack, founder, Ben Belack Group at The Agency

Nancy Almodovar, President and CEO, NAN & Co. Properties

Malte Kramer, CEO and founder, Luxury Presence

Quiana Watson, CEO, Watson Realty Co.

Daniel McVicar, Global Director and Ambassador, Santandrea Luxury Houses and Top Properties Italy

Kate Rezabek, Vice President of Research and Content Strategy, Keeping Current Matters

Latham Jenkins, Associate Broker, Live Water Properties

Frances Katzen, founder of The Katzen Team, Douglas Elliman

Eloy Carmenate, Broker Associate, Corcoran Group

Jonathan Spears, founder of Spears Group and Compass 30A, Compass

Dawn McKenna, Broker, Dawn McKenna Group at Coldwell Banker Realty

And many more. These are just a few of the incredible speakers who will share their expertise and insights.

Register today and embark on a journey to elevate your business and personal growth in the luxury market. Discover new strategies, forge powerful relationships, and learn from the leaders who are shaping the future of luxury real estate.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exclusive event.

Secure your spot.

The room block is closing! When you reserve your event ticket, you’ll have access to the exclusive discounted Inman hotel block at the Aria Resort and Casino, where Luxury Connect is happening. Enjoy the best prices, easy access to your room throughout the day, and the added perk of never leaving the A/C. The block closes on July 8, so secure your event ticket and then book your room before the block closes.