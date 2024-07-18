Built in 1958, the mid-century home is a historical landmark. The estate is owned by Cecilia Joyce Johnson, the widow of late American artist Seward Johnson II, who passed away in 2020.

The Southernmost home in the continental U.S. has been listed on the market for $18.5 million.

Situated on less than half an acre, the 4,008-square-foot, home sits at the heart of Key West, Florida, near the Southernmost Point buoy where the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico meet. The mid-century-style home, built in 1958, is a historical landmark due to its location.

The estate is owned by Cecilia Joyce Johnson, a member of the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical conglomerate and the widow of late American artist Seward Johnson II, who passed away in 2020.

In property records obtained by Mansion Global, the Johnson family purchased the home in the 1990s and used it as a second home. Cecilia Joyce Johnson is listed as the seller of the property.

Ellen Gvili of Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty is representing the listing.

In a statement to the New York Post, Gvili described the property as a “rare find in Key West.”

“Most waterfront lots are either Navy bases or hotels, so to have that as a private residence in such a location is hard to find,” Gvili said.

The multi-family home includes five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

According to Gvili, the interior design showcases a blend of historical charm and modern elegance. The design of the formal living room reflects the Modernist Hemingway era. Beyond the living room is a Florida room featuring views of the home’s tropical setting.

Photo provided by Ellen Gvili of Ocean Sotheby's International Realty

Large balcony over the property | Ellen Gvili, Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty

Other interior features include cathedral ceilings, stone flooring, and skylights. Its amenities include a large 50-by-20-foot pool, an outdoor lounging area, and a large balcony offering vistas over the property and the Atlantic Ocean.

According to Mansion Global, the property has a license that presents an opportunity for future investment as it allows for nightly and vacation rentals. The home will require some renovations to the sea wall and the dock, which was damaged due to a previous hurricane.

