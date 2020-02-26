For $3.7 million, a lucky homebuyer could be cooking up breakfast in a kitchen that’s the brainchild of Dale Earnhardt Jr. Earnhardt’s historic 1863 Key West home recently hit the market and contains a host of unique features, including a kitchen that mimics the inside of a pirate ship, designed by Earnhardt himself.

The kitchen, designed by Earnhardt to look like the inside of a pirate ship. The home contains five bedrooms. Cherry wood walls, ceilings and floors are found throughout the house. One of the home's bedrooms. A living room. A sitting area situated outside one of the home's bedrooms. A second-floor balcony contains an opening gate that one can jump off of into the 13-foot-deep pool.

The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home built during the Civil War era maintains most of its original architecture. One standout feature that hints at the home’s “rich and mysterious history,” according to the listing, is a concealed hatch door that allows peepers to observe individuals sitting in the parlor. Other notable features are the cherry wood walls, ceilings and floors that line many rooms.

Swimming enthusiasts will be envious of the property’s pool, which the listing claims is one of the largest and deepest in Key West, measuring up to 14 feet deep. In addition, the second-floor porch contains an opening gate, allowing bold swimmers to jump into the pool from the second story.

The 0.203-acre property also contains a spacious guest house, which currently has one large bedroom. However, Earnhardt had plans drawn up with a local contractor to eventually convert the guesthouse into a two-bed, one-bath space, and the listing notes the contractor still has these plans and estimates available for interested buyers to consider.

Bob and Debbie Cardenas of Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty are handling the listing.

