The median existing-home price jumped by 4.1 percent year-over-year to $426,900 for all housing types, marking the second month of record highs.

In June, existing-home sales continued to decline across four U.S. regions while the median existing-home price reached a record high for the second consecutive month, according to data released Friday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

The median existing-home price jumped by 4.1 percent in June 2023 to $426,900 for all housing types, a record high for the second consecutive month and the 12th consecutive month with year-over-year price increases showing in all four U.S. regions.

Existing-home sales declined 5.4 percent nationally between May and June to an annual rate of 3.89 million, and were down from 4.11 million a year previous.

“We’re seeing a slow shift from a seller’s market to a buyer’s market,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said. “Homes are sitting on the market a bit longer, and sellers are receiving fewer offers. More buyers are insisting on home inspections and appraisals, and inventory is definitively rising on a national basis.”

The total housing inventory registered at the end of June was 1.32 million units, up 3.1 percent from May and up 23.4 percent from a year before. The total of unsold inventory represents a supply of 4.1 months at the current sales pace, according to NAR.

According to the Realtors Confidence Index, properties typically remained on the market for 22 days in June, down from 24 days in May and up from 18 days the previous year.