“Some 1.32 million homes were on the market at the end of June, and that’s a quarter of a million more than 12 months earlier,” Holden Lewis, home and mortgage expert at NerdWallet, said. “Each month, buyers have more inventory to choose from, and eventually this dynamic will keep house prices from rising so fast.”

In the Northeast, existing-home sales declined 2.1 percent between May and June to an annual rate of 470,000, down 6 percent from the previous year. In the South, existing-home sales declined 5.9 percent from May to an annual rate of 1.76 million in June, down 6.9 percent from the year before.

Existing-home sales in the Midwest declined 8 percent to an annual rate of 920,000 in June, down 6.1 percent from a year before. In the West, sales dropped 2.6 percent to an annual rate of 740,000, identical to the year prior.

“Homebuying is likely to remain a cornerstone of the American dream. However, relatively steady rent, at a level that is up more than 20 percent compared to five years ago, and rising home prices make it challenging for aspiring owners to break into the market,” Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale said.

“An increase in new home construction, which would boost supply, and a reduction in the cost of borrowing, which we’ve started to see and expect to continue, should help improve conditions for buyers and thus the number of home sale transactions in the months ahead.”

Email Richelle Hammiel