Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

EXp not ‘doing broker-to-broker compensation’ — with caveats

A much-discussed listing agreement update reflects upcoming NAR rules, but it doesn’t bar sellers from offering compensation to buyers’ agents.

7 things that are a complete waste of time (but agents still do them)

Are you spending time on things that simply don’t matter to your professional growth or the growth of your business? Jimmy Burgess offers a list of things you may be doing that are counter-productive.

Dwiggins’ warning on commission workarounds: Prepare to be sued

Taylor Anderson for Inman Intel

NextHome CEO James Dwiggins shares his thoughts on agents who use websites designed to advertise offers of compensation from listings after the NAR settlement takes effect next month.

Court revives antitrust claims against NAR in pocket listing suit

Crystal globe and chess pieces on chessboard

Judge says Top Agent Network “adequately alleged” NAR’s Clear Cooperation Policy is a “group boycott.” Meanwhile, NAR signals it may be open to repealing the rule.

The analyst who predicted a 30% fall in commissions has more to say

Veteran KBW analyst Ryan Tomasello will be talking about the “watershed moment” that could lead to consolidation and innovation across the real estate industry at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

