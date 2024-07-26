At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

A much-discussed listing agreement update reflects upcoming NAR rules, but it doesn’t bar sellers from offering compensation to buyers’ agents.

Are you spending time on things that simply don’t matter to your professional growth or the growth of your business? Jimmy Burgess offers a list of things you may be doing that are counter-productive.

NextHome CEO James Dwiggins shares his thoughts on agents who use websites designed to advertise offers of compensation from listings after the NAR settlement takes effect next month.

Judge says Top Agent Network “adequately alleged” NAR’s Clear Cooperation Policy is a “group boycott.” Meanwhile, NAR signals it may be open to repealing the rule.

Veteran KBW analyst Ryan Tomasello will be talking about the “watershed moment” that could lead to consolidation and innovation across the real estate industry at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

