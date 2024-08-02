Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

A three-time Tony award winner and marketing company founder with career billings of $7 billion did not mince words when he talked about the importance of authenticity at Inman Connect Las Vegas, in his marketing track session, “What marketing lessons can we learn from Broadway?”

As much a life coach as a marketing executive, Tyler Mount exhales honesty. He verbally bullet-pointed for the crowd how to be better at marketing with a narrative of digestable, self-effacing witticisms and slides with example after example of why some social posts won’t result in new business, and what makes others go viral.

“We are culturally built to believe there are limitations on us,” Mount said. “Today’s conversation is far bigger than real estate; it’s far bigger than business. It’s about the power of authenticity.”

“Our adult lives are really dedicated to figuring out what is true and what was just put on to hide our differences.”