Inman honored 12 individuals and companies at its 26th annual Innovator Awards on Thursday, including awards for company, brokerage and innovator of the year. See the full list of winners.

The 26th Inman Innovator Awards took place on Thursday, with more than 80 individuals and companies being honored for their efforts in improving the industry through groundbreaking products, trailblazing leadership, awe-inspiring teamwork and abundant generosity in the face of unprecedented challenges.

Courted co-founder and CEO Sean Soderstrom, home inspection software company Inspectify and cloud-based brokerage LPT Realty clinched the top three awards for Innovator of the Year, Company of the Year and Most Innovative Brokerage of the Year, while Maui Real Estate Agents received the Nate Ellis Award for their service in the wake of the 2023 Maui wildfires.

“We have an amazing list, and there’s so much innovation that’s crazy,” Inman founder Brad Inman said before calling nominees on stage. “Someone just said backstage there’s been more innovation than he’s ever seen in 25 years. If you’re a finalist, just come on up. Everyone’s a winner.”

Innovator of the Year: Sean Soderstrom, Courted

Since founding Courted less than four years ago, Soderstrom has helped thousands of brokers and team leaders supercharge their recruitment and retention efforts by using artificial intelligence to analyze local market statistics and other key business metrics to determine chances of long-term success or if/when a team or top producer may leave.

Courted has taken a manual and archaic process and brought it to the 21st century, helping brokers make smarter, data-led decisions in identifying emerging star agents before the competition does — an invaluable asset in a consolidating industry. Don’t be surprised if Courted gets acquired in the near future.

Company of the Year: Inspectify

Home inspections are one of the most nerve-wracking parts of a homebuyer’s and homeseller’s journey, with inspections having the power to make — or break — a deal. Home inspection platform Inspectify has spent the past five years improving the process with software-driven workflows that help inspectors move faster, standardize data, and mitigate challenges for buyers and sellers through unrivaled transparency.

Inspectify uses data and listing information to contextualize the home against its contents and major systems and provides an easy-to-understand, categorized list of issues from most to least important. The company recently upped the ante with insurance on individual appliances and home systems, which enables a buyer to be comfortable purchasing a home with older items because Inspectify will back the item’s functionality after purchase, greatly alleviating risk and uncertainty about moving forward.

Most Innovative Brokerage: LPT Realty

Florida-based LPT Realty has quickly scaled the ladder of cloud-based brokerages, growing to 10,000 agents across 24 states in two years. The brokerage offers agents marketing, technology and training with a $500 annual fee and a $195 transaction fee. Agents with LPT also get to choose between two compensation plans — an attractive feature as the industry barrels toward monumental change in commission policies.

LPT Realty founder and CEO Robert Palmers’ vision has begun to catch the attention of industry heavyweights, with former eXp Chief Growth Officer Michael Valdes taking the reigns of LPT’s newly founded international division. “Robert is a true visionary, and I am honored and humbled to join this impressive company,” Valdes said.

Read on for the full list of winners.

Most Innovative Agent or Team: The Ashton Real Estate Group, RE/MAX Advantage

Most Innovative Marketing or Branding Campaign: Homes.com Super Bowl advertising blitz

Most Innovative Lead Servicing Solution: Fello

Most Innovative Marketing Solution: Realtor.com Listing Toolkit

Most Innovative Client Experience Solution: Solid Earth

Most Innovative Use of AI: Sidekick

Most Innovative Industry Podcast: Jason Abrams, The Millionaire Real Estate Agent

Most Innovative Organization/MLS: Miami Association of Realtors

The Nate Ellis Award (for giving back to the community): Maui Real Estate Agents

