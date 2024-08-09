Expedia Group met the high end of its earnings expectations for the second quarter of 2024, despite a challenging macro environment and softening travel demand, according to an earnings report released Thursday.

The firm reported total lodging bookings of $20.7 billion for the second quarter across all of its platforms, including Expedia, Vrbo and Hotels.com, an 8 percent increase from 2023. Revenue was at $3.6 billion for the quarter, an increase of 22 percent compared to the previous year.

Room nights posted double-digit growth totaling 98.9 million in the second quarter. Growth accelerated to 10 percent, with Brand Expedia at nearly 20 percent growth. Total room nights grew at the fastest rate since the first quarter of 2023.

“Our second quarter results came in at the high end of our expectations, with gross bookings and revenue growing 6 percent. We’re pleased with our momentum and the sequential improvement in our consumer brands. However, in July, we have seen a more challenging macro environment and a softening in travel demand. We are therefore adjusting our expectations for the rest of the year,” Expedia Group CEO Ariane Gorin said in a statement.

The company registered a net income of $386 million and an adjusted net income of $469 million.

