Whoever controls listing access controls what the real estate market looks like, brokerage owner Eric Bramlett writes. Courts may or may not restructure that in the Zillow-Redfin-FTC case.

A federal judge recently refused to dismiss the FTC’s antitrust lawsuit against Zillow and Redfin, and the case will move forward.

At the center of it is a February 2025 deal in which Zillow paid Redfin $100 million to exit the multifamily rental listing advertising market for up to nine years and to exclusively syndicate Zillow listings on its sites. The FTC says that amounts to paying a competitor to stop competing.

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Whether or not the courts ultimately agree, this case has opened a conversation the industry has largely avoided: Who decides where listings go, and what happens when that decision concentrates in a small number of hands?

How listing visibility gets decided

Most consumers start their property search on one of a handful of major portals and assume the results represent the full picture. Anyone who has spent time on the ground in this industry knows the inventory on screen and the inventory that exists are two different things.

Syndication agreements are why. Brokerages and landlords choose where to send their listings, and platform deals determine what surfaces where. Under the agreement at the center of this case, Redfin’s rental sites would display only Zillow listings for up to a decade, making Zillow the exclusive provider of multifamily rental inventory across the Redfin network. A renter searching on Redfin was essentially searching Zillow’s inventory without knowing it.

That example comes from the rental side, but anyone working residential knows the same logic applies. Platform deals shape what buyers see, too, and on whose terms. Syndication agreements are the invisible architecture of listing access. That architecture has been consolidating for years, and this case may be the most direct scrutiny it has faced.

When the market narrows

There’s a consequence to concentration that gets lost in the legal framing. By Zillow’s own account, it controls close to two-thirds of U.S. real estate audience share for listings and describes itself as 2.5 times larger than its nearest competitor. At that scale, the choice of where to advertise stops being a choice. It’s a calculation about whether you can afford to be invisible.

For smaller brokerages, the situation is familiar even if it’s rarely stated plainly. Listing visibility runs through systems we didn’t negotiate, on terms we had no part in setting.

On the residential side, that plays out in what agents pay for lead generation on platforms that aggregate our listings in the first place. The competitive pressure falls on agents. The terms of distribution are decided elsewhere.

Zillow and Redfin have argued that their partnership benefits consumers by aggregating more listings in one place. That argument has some logic to it. But consolidating inventory behind an exclusive arrangement also consolidates pricing power, and that cost lands somewhere. Usually on landlords paying for placement or renters absorbing whatever gets passed through.

What regulatory pressure changes

This case will not resolve quickly, and anyone expecting overnight structural change will be waiting a long time. But litigation reshapes behavior before verdicts arrive. Platforms operating under antitrust scrutiny tend to write their next agreements differently, and that shift alone can open up room that didn’t exist before.

The breadth of this action is worth noting. Attorneys general from five states joined the FTC in bringing it, which tells you this isn’t a priority confined to one administration or one regulator with an agenda. If the case succeeds, remedies could include unwinding exclusivity clauses, reopening distribution to smaller competitors and restricting the use of long-term contracts to consolidate market position.

For independent brokerages and regional platforms, those outcomes would represent the first real opening in a market that has been closing around them for years.

Whether that happens or not, the scrutiny itself is already part of the record. That’s harder to walk back than a single deal.

The transparency question

Listing distribution has never been neutral. It has always reflected the interests of whoever controls it. What’s changed is that a federal court is now paying attention, and the industry can’t treat that as background noise.

The argument isn’t against large platforms. Zillow built its position by being useful to consumers, and that counts for something. The argument is against arrangements that eliminate competition under the cover of convenience and then ask everyone else to build their businesses around the outcome. Independent brokerages, landlords and renters have all been adjusting to a market shaped by agreements they had no seat at the table for.

Whoever controls listing access controls what the market looks like. Courts may or may not restructure that. What agents and brokerages can do is stop treating platform dependence as inevitable. This case is a reminder that the terms of this industry weren’t handed down. They were negotiated, and they can be renegotiated.