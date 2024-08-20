Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

I want to take a moment to focus on something that lies at the heart of what we do every day. In a constantly changing market, it’s more important than ever to remind ourselves of our unique role as buyer’s agents and how to ensure our clients see the difference we make in their homebuying journey.

Showcasing your value: It’s about connection and trust

When clients choose to work with us, they’re not just looking for someone to open doors and write offers — they’re looking for a trusted advisor who’s going to guide them through one of the biggest decisions of their lives. They need to feel that we’re in their corner, ready to fight for their best interests every step of the way.

One way we can do this is by being proactive in understanding their needs. Let’s make sure we’re asking the right questions from the start — what are their hopes, their concerns, their must-haves? By showing them that we’re not just listening, but truly hearing them, we build the foundation for a strong, trusting relationship.

Be the advocate they can rely on

We all know that the real estate process can be overwhelming for our clients, especially in today’s market. That’s why it’s our job to be their advocate — to take on the stress, the negotiations and the complexities so they don’t have to.

Think about the last time you helped a client navigate a tricky situation — maybe it was a first-time buyer unsure about the market or a family trying to decide between multiple offers. Remember how you used your expertise to guide them to the right decision?

That’s the kind of value we need to highlight every time we work with a client. It’s not just about finding the right home; it’s about ensuring they feel confident and secure in their choices because they know they have a skilled professional by their side.

Communication: The key to a memorable experience

One thing I’ve always believed in is the power of communication. Our clients should never feel like they’re in the dark. Whether it’s a quick text to update them on a new listing or a phone call to discuss the next steps in the process, those little touches go a long way in making them feel valued.

I remember working with a couple who were nervous about buying their first home. By staying in constant communication — explaining each step, answering their questions and just being there when they needed reassurance — I was able to turn their anxiety into excitement. That’s the kind of experience that keeps clients coming back and referring their friends and family.

Looking ahead to adapt and thrive

As we look to the future, let’s keep in mind that our role as buyer’s agents is evolving. With changing laws, more technology and self-represented buyers in the market, it’s easy to feel like our value might be diminished. But I truly believe the opposite. Our expertise, our ability to negotiate and our commitment to our clients’ best interests are what set us apart — and those are things that technology can’t replicate.

Let’s continue to educate ourselves, stay ahead of market trends and always look for ways to improve the client experience. By doing so, we not only help our clients but also reinforce our position as leaders in this industry.

We make the difference

At the end of the day, what we do matters. We have the privilege of helping people find their homes, their sanctuaries, the places where they’ll build their lives. Let’s never lose sight of the impact we have and the value we bring.

Keep showing up for your clients with the passion, dedication and expertise that make you the best in the business. Together, we’ll continue to raise the bar and show our clients why having a buyer’s agent is not just a good idea — it’s essential.

Let’s make this market ours.

Craig Tann is the CEO of huntington & ellis, a full-service real estate agency based in Las Vegas. Connect with Craig on LinkedIn and Instagram.