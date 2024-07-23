By building rapport, The Agency’s John Antretter writes, agents can not only secure immediate business but also build a network of loyal clients who will return and refer others for years to come.

After working for one of Wall Street’s largest investment banks for several years and serving as a top agent in New York for almost nine years, I’ve learned the importance of building rapport in this industry — and I believe it is truly an art form. The ability to connect with clients on a deeper level can be the difference between a one-time transaction and a lifelong business relationship.

Here are my top tips for agents, especially in this time of change and adaptation in our industry.

It starts even before your first meeting

Research your client beforehand. Before meeting a new client, take the time to get to know them. Understanding their background, interests and needs allows you to tailor your approach and make a lasting first impression.

It’s also the ultimate way to build a genuine connection and find common ground. Discovering shared interests or experiences can quickly establish a connection. Whether it’s a mutual love for a particular sport, hobby or travel destination, common ground fosters trust and openness.

Stay connected

There are numerous ways to stay connected with clients after a closing, and you have to be willing to put in the time and effort to do so. Closing dinners are the perfect start. I find closing dinners to be more intimate and conducive to building long-term relationships.

During these dinners, I learn about my clients’ future plans and needs, organically uncovering opportunities for second homes or future referrals. I also bring closing gifts and invite their children, allowing for deeper connections and enhanced service longevity. Even if they decide to leave the kids at home, it is the thought and effort that shows I am invested in them, even after the transaction.

Another way to do this is through ongoing marketing. For example, share a “Global Listing of the Week” or other e-blasts to clients. Sending a curated listing of the week serves as a regular touchpoint. This keeps you on your clients’ radar and provides them with valuable market insights. Curate a monthly blog and newsletter with content on real estate, trends, luxury news and more, so there is never a shortage of interesting topics and articles to send to your clients.

Additionally, take note of your clients’ vacation plans and preferred destinations. If they mention wanting a winter home in Turks and Caicos, I note this and follow up with listings that match their desires. Leveraging our brokerage’s global network, I have also connected my clients with like-minded agents in top second-home markets to take care of them when the opportunity arises.

Be thoughtful with gifts

Thoughtfulness in client gifting is crucial. I have a strategy in place that avoids consumables like wine or beverages, which are temporary. Instead, I opt for conversation pieces that leave a lasting impression, such as Dior platters or trays or Hermes blankets. These beautifully wrapped, special gifts show clients they are valued and leave a lasting impression.

I also use gifts as a reconnection point. For instance, I send Tiffany piggy banks for baby gifts and always send winter gifts during holidays or New Year’s. The key is to avoid going cheap, as high-quality and thoughtful gifts reflect your appreciation and foster long-term relationships.

Building rapport in real estate is an art that requires dedication, empathy and a personal touch. Sincerity is also important throughout the process. Sincerity also can break the ice and make clients feel valued.

Whether you are meeting to tour their home to list it or you’re in the middle of negotiations during the closing period, acknowledge your client’s achievements, taste, or even the choice of their current or new home. Genuine feedback goes a long way in building rapport.

By following these tips, agents can not only secure immediate business but also build a network of loyal clients who will return and refer others for years to come.

After working for one of Wall Street’s largest investment banks for several years, John Antretter turned his passion for real estate into a career. Connect with John on Instagram and LinkedIn.