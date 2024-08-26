Right now, plenty of agents are asking themselves, “How can I make sure real estate consumers know the value I bring to a transaction?”

For many, the answer involves getting back to basics. One of the best things agents can do to bolster their business in today’s market conditions is lean into their experience. Consider it from the perspective of a homebuyer or seller: If an agent has worked through various market conditions — and brings impressive skills and credentials to the table — they’re likely a great choice.

As the industry adapts to change, experience carries more weight to discerning customers.

Here are three ways real estate pros can add to their experience — and make sure prospective clients realize the quality of agent they’re getting.

1. Align with a productive real estate community

A cornerstone way to ramp up your value is by aligning with a brokerage known for experienced, top-producing professionals. Being among other motivated, full-time agents impacts the energy and enthusiasm you bring to the job every day.

This growth-minded community can span beyond your brokerage, too. RE/MAX agents, for example, have easy access to a global network of experienced professionals — and they each benefit by leveraging the power of the brand, one with an unwavering reputation for being the home of trustworthy top producers.

Year after year, consumers have voted RE/MAX as the brand with the No. 1 Most Trusted Real Estate Agents in the USA* and Canada**.

Plus, through the power of association, when you align with a real estate network known for experienced, productive professionals, your credibility and local visibility both get an instant boost.

2. Gain experience through education

In the real estate industry, education is a never-ending journey. Now is a great time to brush up on foundational information, learn complementary skills, and add new certifications and designations to your repertoire.

Many RE/MAX agents take advantage of RE/MAX University (RU), the brand’s comprehensive digital learning hub. Through RU, real estate professionals of every experience level can find courses that pertain to their interests and add to their expertise.

The robust education catalog includes a plethora of timely opportunities for agents to provide exceptional service to homebuyers. Your certifications and designations help consumers build trust in your business, too.

To accommodate the perpetually busy schedules of real estate agents, the RU platform enables users to take courses at their own pace and track their progress along the way.

3. Showcase your skillset

If you specialize in niche facets of real estate, or have earned helpful industry credentials, it’s time to get loud and let consumers know. Assess your current marketing measures and identify ways to further elevate your knowledge, skills and years of experience through messaging.

It may be helpful to tailor marketing to the needs of today’s shoppers. A recent survey from RE/MAX that analyzed the homebuying trends of Gen Z and millennials found that 90 percent of respondents are interested in working with a real estate agent during a transaction.he top functions they’d be looking for in that agent are guidance through the process start-to-finish, negotiation and homebuying education.

Leveraging intel like this ensures your marketing efforts provide the value sought by local consumers, helping them feel informed and confident in their choices.

As you navigate the new real estate landscape, don’t forget to amplify your industry experience — it’s one key way to set yourself apart from the competition and help as many customers as possible.

*Voted most trusted Real Estate Agency brand by American Shoppers based on the BrandSpark American Trust Study, years 2022-2024 and 2019.

**Voted most trusted Real Estate Agency brand by Canadian shoppers based on the BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study, years 2021-2024, 2017 and 2019.